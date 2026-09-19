Alex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the world

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Alex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the world

Atletico Madrid midfielder Alex Baena has named Barcelona talent Lamine Yamal as the top contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or. In an interview with DAZN, the player recognized his national team teammate as the best player in the world right now, comparing him to Lionel Messi. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, this high praise highlights new facets of the 19-year-old winger following his brilliant performances last season. Lamine Yamal won two domestic trophies with his club last season and achieved great success on the international stage with his national team.

Top contenders for the award

Alex Baena revealed his personal top three for the upcoming Ballon d'Or. In his opinion, Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Lionel Messi are worthy of the award.

  • Lamine Yamal – in first place as the best player in the world.
  • Rodri – for his high level at the World Cup and status as the best player.
  • Lionel Messi – for achieving results at 39 that most cannot reach.
Baena noted that he witnessed the young player's talent up close during the Spanish national team's summer training camps. According to him, the unique movements characteristic of Lamine cannot be seen in other professional players.

The Atletico Madrid representative admitted that he used to watch matches only to see Lionel Messi play, but now he does not miss Barcelona games specifically because of Lamine Yamal. Such respect is evidence of how high the young star is rising.

For reference, the 70th Ballon d'Or award ceremony is scheduled to take place on October 26 in London. Over the past season, Yamal has recorded a total of 24 goals and 18 assists for his club and national team.

However, before the prestigious award ceremony, both Alex Baena and Lamine Yamal must focus on their clubs' important matches in the intense La Liga title race.

Lamine YamalAlex BaenaBallon d'OrLionel MessiLa Liga
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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