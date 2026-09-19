Starlink Mobile V2 satellites deliver 5G-level speeds

Starlink has announced a strategic partnership with Japanese operator au (KDDI) to introduce Starlink Mobile V2 satellites in the Asian region for the first time. According to Ixbt.com, this project is a logical continuation of a partnership that has been ongoing since 2021, aimed at further developing the existing au Starlink Direct service. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The implementation and full launch of the new generation system's capabilities are scheduled for 2027. This initiative will be a significant step in radically improving communication quality in remote areas and expanding the capabilities of terrestrial networks using space technology.

Capabilities of the new generation technology

Starlink Mobile V2 satellites are equipped with significantly larger antenna arrays compared to the previous V1 version. This allows for a 20-fold increase in the throughput capacity of a single spacecraft and a 100-fold increase in data transmission density.

This technological leap paves the way for the Starlink Mobile service to offer not just simple text messaging, but also high-speed internet, VoLTE voice calls, seamless video streaming, and full usage of various applications.

Benefits for remote areas

The main goal of the project is to provide stable communication to users in remote areas where terrestrial networks are unavailable, such as mountainous regions, isolated islands, and other peripheral areas. Most importantly, users do not need to install special satellite dishes to use the system.

According to the SpaceX plan, standard smartphones will connect directly to satellites in orbit. The new generation system is expected to bring mobile communication quality in such challenging areas close to the level of modern 5G terrestrial networks.