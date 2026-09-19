Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?

·63·Sport
Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?

In the world of the UFC, the conflict between the most dangerous and uncompromising stars of the lightweight and featherweight divisions has escalated to a new, unexpected, and extremely tense phase. UFC champion Ilia Topuria has leveled an unprecedented and serious accusation against Justin Gaethje, the owner of the organization's most powerful striking symbol, the BMF belt. The Spanish fighter openly hinted at cheating and rule violations in Gaethje's gloves, shaking social networks by stating: "Now we'll see who has the courage. Thank you all for your support. Next time, I will pay special attention to having Justin's gloves specially checked to make sure there's nothing forbidden inside them. See you soon."

This provocative attack was not left unanswered by Justin Gaethje, one of the most ruthless "executioners" of the octagon. The American knockout artist sharply condemned Topuria's arguments and delivered a sarcastic blow: "It's been a full 94 days — and this petty excuse is the best you could come up with? It's as pathetic as your performance in your last fight. Try harder, kid!" This open hatred and war of words between the two superstars signals that the UFC management is laying the groundwork for the most anticipated mega-fight of the year.

So, is Topuria's statement truly based on suspicious facts, or is it a PR tool to force Dana White into organizing a multi-million dollar clash, and how will Gaethje respond to this challenge in the octagon?

"Cheating Inside the Glove or Psychological Attack?": The Topuria and Gaethje Confrontation

Key details of the sensational dialogue between UFC stars:

  • Ilia Topuria's Serious Claim: The Spanish champion suspects Gaethje of placing hardening or prohibited substances between the glove tape before entering the octagon;

  • Commission Oversight Demand: Topuria announced that in the next potential clash, he will demand a special and thorough inspection of the opponent's gloves by the Athletic Commission;

  • Justin Gaethje's Sharp Reaction: The fighter nicknamed "Highlight" evaluated Topuria's words—after remaining silent for 94 days and now searching for excuses—as a sign of fear of defeat and weakness;

  • Open Hostility: Both athletes have escalated the conflict to the maximum by demeaning each other's sports careers and actions in recent fights.

"Tapes and Glove Scandals": The Most Delicate Topic in Martial Arts

Controversies surrounding gloves and bandages in the history of hand-to-hand combat:

  • Strict Rules System: The UFC and state Athletic Commissions conduct the hand-wrapping (taping) process in front of opposing coaches with a special signature;

  • Historical Stains in Boxing: There have been instances in the past where plaster and weighting agents were used in boxing (such as the Margarito controversy), and such an accusation is considered the most severe slander or crime in martial arts;

  • Tool of Psychological Warfare: Topuria's initiation of such a debate may also be a well-thought-out plan aimed at questioning Gaethje's terrifying punching power and disrupting his mindset.

Media and Sports Analysis: Experts' Conclusion

Views of MMA insiders and analysts:

  • Foundation for the "Fight of the Year": A clash between these two dangerous knockout artists in the lightweight rankings will become a major commercial event generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the UFC;

  • Dana White's Plan: The promotion is interested in transferring this verbal fight into the octagon — the super-fight could become the central matchup of a numbered pay-per-view tournament in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi;

  • Style Matchup: If the bout is officially confirmed, it will present an uncompromising battle combining Topuria's fast and precise boxing against Gaethje's savage low kicks and knockout blows.

This intense "glove scandal" between Topuria and Gaethje has already crossed the boundaries of sports ethics, turning into a genuine personal enmity that can only end with a brutal knockout inside the octagon.

Do you think there is any truth to Ilia Topuria's accusation that Justin Gaethje put something forbidden in his glove, or is it simply a cheap excuse invented to attract attention before the fight? If these two knockout artists clash in the octagon, who will come out on top — Topuria or Gaethje? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot matchup review from the world of MMA with all your friends and martial arts fans!

Ilia TopuriaJustin GaethjeUFCDana White
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Terrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offTerrific tension before UFC 331!: Arman Tsarukyan and Mauricio Ruffy face offToday, 11:53Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Mahmud Muradov and Roman Dolidze face off ahead of the «Hype Georgia» tournament (video)Today, 11:44Alex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldAlex Baena calls Lamine Yamal the best player in the worldToday, 11:33"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCL"Bayern" and PSG will expose our weaknesses: Lamine Yamal names the main threat in the UCLToday, 11:17Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fansAbdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fansToday, 11:11What is the ranking of the Uzbekistan national teams after the 3rd round of the Chess Olympiad?What is the ranking of the Uzbekistan national teams after the 3rd round of the Chess Olympiad?Today, 11:07
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev