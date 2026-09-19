Ilia Topuria Makes Serious Accusation Against Gaethje — How Did Justin Respond?

In the world of the UFC, the conflict between the most dangerous and uncompromising stars of the lightweight and featherweight divisions has escalated to a new, unexpected, and extremely tense phase. UFC champion Ilia Topuria has leveled an unprecedented and serious accusation against Justin Gaethje, the owner of the organization's most powerful striking symbol, the BMF belt. The Spanish fighter openly hinted at cheating and rule violations in Gaethje's gloves, shaking social networks by stating: "Now we'll see who has the courage. Thank you all for your support. Next time, I will pay special attention to having Justin's gloves specially checked to make sure there's nothing forbidden inside them. See you soon."

This provocative attack was not left unanswered by Justin Gaethje, one of the most ruthless "executioners" of the octagon. The American knockout artist sharply condemned Topuria's arguments and delivered a sarcastic blow: "It's been a full 94 days — and this petty excuse is the best you could come up with? It's as pathetic as your performance in your last fight. Try harder, kid!" This open hatred and war of words between the two superstars signals that the UFC management is laying the groundwork for the most anticipated mega-fight of the year.

So, is Topuria's statement truly based on suspicious facts, or is it a PR tool to force Dana White into organizing a multi-million dollar clash, and how will Gaethje respond to this challenge in the octagon?

"Cheating Inside the Glove or Psychological Attack?": The Topuria and Gaethje Confrontation

Key details of the sensational dialogue between UFC stars:

Ilia Topuria's Serious Claim: The Spanish champion suspects Gaethje of placing hardening or prohibited substances between the glove tape before entering the octagon;

Commission Oversight Demand: Topuria announced that in the next potential clash, he will demand a special and thorough inspection of the opponent's gloves by the Athletic Commission;

Justin Gaethje's Sharp Reaction: The fighter nicknamed "Highlight" evaluated Topuria's words—after remaining silent for 94 days and now searching for excuses—as a sign of fear of defeat and weakness;

Open Hostility: Both athletes have escalated the conflict to the maximum by demeaning each other's sports careers and actions in recent fights.

"Tapes and Glove Scandals": The Most Delicate Topic in Martial Arts

Controversies surrounding gloves and bandages in the history of hand-to-hand combat:

Strict Rules System: The UFC and state Athletic Commissions conduct the hand-wrapping (taping) process in front of opposing coaches with a special signature;

Historical Stains in Boxing: There have been instances in the past where plaster and weighting agents were used in boxing (such as the Margarito controversy), and such an accusation is considered the most severe slander or crime in martial arts;

Tool of Psychological Warfare: Topuria's initiation of such a debate may also be a well-thought-out plan aimed at questioning Gaethje's terrifying punching power and disrupting his mindset.

Media and Sports Analysis: Experts' Conclusion

Views of MMA insiders and analysts:

Foundation for the "Fight of the Year": A clash between these two dangerous knockout artists in the lightweight rankings will become a major commercial event generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the UFC;

Dana White's Plan: The promotion is interested in transferring this verbal fight into the octagon — the super-fight could become the central matchup of a numbered pay-per-view tournament in Las Vegas or Abu Dhabi;

Style Matchup: If the bout is officially confirmed, it will present an uncompromising battle combining Topuria's fast and precise boxing against Gaethje's savage low kicks and knockout blows.

This intense "glove scandal" between Topuria and Gaethje has already crossed the boundaries of sports ethics, turning into a genuine personal enmity that can only end with a brutal knockout inside the octagon.

Do you think there is any truth to Ilia Topuria's accusation that Justin Gaethje put something forbidden in his glove, or is it simply a cheap excuse invented to attract attention before the fight? If these two knockout artists clash in the octagon, who will come out on top — Topuria or Gaethje? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot matchup review from the world of MMA with all your friends and martial arts fans!