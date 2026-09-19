Huawei aims to revolutionize AI training systems

·19·Technology
Huawei aims to revolutionize AI training systems

Chinese tech giant Huawei plans to implement massive changes in the field of AI model training by 2027. This initiative is expected to be a significant step in developing high-performance computing infrastructure both domestically and globally. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, this was announced by the company's rotating chairman Eric Xu at the Huawei Connect 2026 event. In his speech, he highlighted the growing role of Ascend processors manufactured by Huawei in the Chinese market.

New generation of Ascend processors

Currently, Huawei's leadership intends to introduce three new generations of Ascend processors over the next three years. These new types of accelerators are expected to provide double the performance and improved energy efficiency compared to their predecessors.

Company experts believe these devices will serve as the primary foundation for local AI developers in the future. Nevertheless, many modern AI models in China continue to be trained using NVIDIA solutions.

International market and domestic needs

Huawei is keeping the specific details of the training process changes secret for now. However, it has been revealed that the company has started shipping its SuperPoD systems in small batches as a trial to high-demand regions outside of China.

Despite this, large-scale international expansion is not planned in the near future. According to Eric Xu, Huawei's current production capacities are not yet sufficient to fully meet even the demand of the Chinese domestic market.

HuaweiArtificial IntelligenceAscendNVIDIATechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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