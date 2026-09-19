Starlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in Panama

·6·Technology
Starlink launches direct-to-smartphone satellite connectivity in Panama

In the Republic of Panama, Starlink has launched a next-generation mobile satellite service in partnership with the local operator MasMovil (+Móvil). According to Ixbt.com, this service, branded as +Más | Starlink, is primarily aimed at providing stable connectivity in remote mountainous and island regions, as well as areas where traditional cellular signals do not reach. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

This project operates on Direct-to-cell technology, allowing users to connect directly from a standard smartphone without the need for additional equipment or satellite terminals. Users can connect via their preferred devices that support standard LTE networks.

First phase capabilities

In the initial phase of the rollout, subscribers will be provided with essential functions. Specifically, users will be able to exchange messages via internet messengers, send SMS, and use digital maps without issues.

The new service complements existing terrestrial networks and guarantees basic connectivity in areas with underdeveloped infrastructure. This is particularly important for emergency situations and travel to remote areas.

Future plans and prospects

The pricing for the +Más | Starlink service has not yet been announced. Whether it will be included in existing +Móvil plans or offered for an additional fee remains unknown.

Nevertheless, the operator plans to utilize new Starlink V2 generation satellites in the future. This will significantly increase network capacity and allow for broader coverage across Panama.

It is worth noting that Starlink previously announced a partnership with the Japanese operator au (KDDI). This project is expected to be the first large-scale initiative to deploy Starlink Mobile V2 satellites in the Asian region.

StarlinkPanamaMasMovilTechnologyMobile Communications
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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