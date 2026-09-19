An unexpected surprise from her daughters on Parizoda's birthday: the dancer couldn't hide the joy in her eyes (video)

Today, September 19, well-known dancer Parizoda celebrated her 39th birthday. The artist shared the unexpected surprise prepared by her daughters on her social media page with her fans.

The video shows Parizoda's two daughters preparing a birthday surprise for their mother. They waited for their mother and decorated the room with balloons and cakes.

Her daughters warmly welcomed their mother and sincerely congratulated her on her birthday.

The surprise prepared with love by her daughters made the dancer extremely happy. The video shows her being pleased with the gift from her children and experiencing joyful moments.

For Parizoda, this birthday was memorable not only for welcoming a new age, but also for feeling the love and affection of her daughters.