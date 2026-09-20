“Roma” lets 2:0 lead slip away in match against “Inter”

The most anticipated and brightest super-clash of the season so far took place in the 5th round of the Italian Serie A. At the magnificent “Olimpico” stadium in the capital Rome, two giants fighting for the leadership — “Roma” and Milan's “Inter” — faced each other. The match, which did not let fans get bored for even a second and was rich in high speed and tactical battles, ended in a hard-fought 2:2 draw. The first half of the match turned into a true benefit performance for hosts' midfielder Manu Koné: the French star hit the Milanese goal twice in the 6th and 37th minutes, recording a brace.

However, as soon as the second half began, “Nerazzurri” captain Lautaro Martínez took responsibility for leadership — the Argentine goalscorer demonstrated his skill in the 46th and 79th minutes, saving his team from inevitable defeat. Following this dramatic sharing of points, both clubs brought their points tally to 13, maintaining the status of co-leaders at the very top of the standings.

So, why did “Roma”, which dominated completely in the first half, lose its 2:0 advantage, how did Lautaro Martínez force the “Olimpico” fans to fall silent, and how will this fierce draw affect the balance of power in the race for the Scudetto?

“Koné’s brace and Lautaro’s willpower”: Chronicle of the clash in Rome

The most tense moments of the 5th round's central battle:

Lightning goal from Manu Koné (6'): “Roma” pressed from the very first minutes, opening the score with a precise strike by the French midfielder (1:0);

Benefit and second goal (37'): Koné continued his productive day, bringing the score to 2:0 near the end of the first half;

Cold shower at the start of the second half (46'): “Inter”, stepping onto the pitch after the break, went on the attack within seconds, and Lautaro Martínez narrowed the gap (2:1);

Comeback point from Lautaro (79'): With 11 minutes left until the end of the match, the Argentine forward scored a brace to restore parity (2:2);

Co-leadership retained: Both teams remain the leaders of the Italian championship with 13 points each, continuing their unbeaten runs.

Match record and lineups of the super-clash at “Olimpico”

Official protocol and referee notes of the Serie A 5th round:

Competition / Stage Match result Goalscorers Teams' points Serie A, Round 5 Roma 2 : 2 Inter Koné 6', 37' — Lautaro Martínez 46', 79' “Roma” — 13 points / “Inter” — 13 points (Leaders)

“Roma” lineup: Svilar, Mancini (Ndicka, 60), N'Dicka, Hermoso, Molina (Rensch, 60), Cristante, Koné (Pisilli, 60), François, Dybala, Soulé, Malen;

“Inter” lineup: Martínez, Bisseck, Akanji, Bastoni (Luis Enrique, 63), Doué, Barella, Zieliński, Jones (Sučić, 54), Dimarco (Carlos Augusto, 54), Thuram, Lautaro Martínez;

Bookings (Yellow cards): Ndicka 73', Koulierakis 82', Ghilardi 89' — Barella 11', Akanji 45+4', Bastoni 57'.

Tactical analysis: Experts on the confrontation between “Roma” and “Inter”

Main conclusions of Italian football analysts and experts on the game:

Koné's dominance in the center of the pitch: Not only the French midfielder's ball recoveries in defense, but also his sudden runs into the opponent's penalty area became an unexpected problem for “Inter's” defense;

Simone Inzaghi's locker room changes: “Inter” came out for the second half with a completely different mindset — crosses from the flanks and intensified pressing paved the way to breaking through the Roman defense;

Lautaro — a true captain: The ability to show individual skill in important and difficult matches proved once again why the Argentine forward is among the best strikers in the world;

Intensity of the championship race: The fact that both teams are proceeding neck-and-neck with 13 points each shows that the battle for the Scudetto this season will be fierce and tense until the very last round.

This 4-goal draw in Rome demonstrated the high tempo, tactical richness, and uncompromising nature of Serie A, giving all neutral fans genuine football pleasure.

In your opinion, did “Roma” let the victory slip away while leading 2:0 due to the coaching staff's mass substitutions in the 60th minute, or did “Inter's” pressure in the second half play a decisive role? Which of these two giants do you think is more capable of winning the Scudetto at the end of the season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of Italian football's central clash with all your friends and football fans!