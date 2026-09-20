Another sensational and bright event was recorded among Uzbek legionnaires playing in the 6th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League. Baku's Sabah club, fighting for the competition's lead, hosted Mil-Mughan on its home pitch and achieved a confident and beautiful 3:1 victory. The moment that became the true highlight of this confrontation occurred in the 35th minute: Umarali Rahmonaliev, the talented midfielder of the Uzbekistan national and Olympic teams, scored an unbelievable, masterpiece supergoal into the opponent's net, bringing the entire stadium to its feet.

Acting actively throughout the match, our compatriot was substituted to applause in the 63rd minute by the coaching staff's decision. Following this victory, Sabah raised its points tally to 15, rising to clear 2nd place in the standings and strengthening its status as a favorite in the championship race; Mil-Mughan, with 4 points, remained in 9th place.

Well, how is Umarali Rahmonaliev's skill changing Sabah's playing style, can the Baku club stop Qarabağ' hegemony this season, and how important of a foundation will this form serve for the Uzbek footballer's path to European pitches?

"Rahmonaliev's Masterpiece and the 90+5th Minute Exclamation Point": Chronicle of the Match in Baku

Details of the important and fierce clash of the 6th round:

Start by Mammadzade (20'): Sabah gained the advantage from the very beginning of the match and opened the score thanks to Mammadzade's accurate strike (1:0);

Supergoal from Umarali (35'): Our compatriot Umarali Rahmonaliev accurately targeted the corner of the goal from outside the penalty area, executing a true aesthetic masterpiece (2:0);

Planned substitution in the 63rd minute: Rahmonaliev, having performed his duty excellently, was brought to the bench and replaced by Isayev;

Late-game substitutions: Although Ronaldo narrowed the score for the guests in the 90th minute (2:1), in the 90+5th minute, Parris scored the third goal, finalizing the 3:1 score;

Jump in the standings: Sabah settled in 2nd place with 15 points, while Mil-Mughan lagged behind in 9th place with 4 points.

Azerbaijan Premier League Round 6: Match Protocol and Lineups

The official protocol and full lineup of the match held in Baku:

Competition / Stage Match Result Goalscorers Points and Standing Azerbaijan Premier League, Round 6 Sabah 3 : 1 Mil-Mughan Mammadzade 20', Rahmonaliev 35', Parris 90+5' — Ronaldo 90' Sabah — 15 points (2nd place) / Mil-Mughan — 4 points (9th place)

Sabah starting lineup: Pokatilov, Dashdamirov, Kuyerioz, McCarthy, Mickels (Lachaab, 89), Umarali Rahmonaliev (Isayev, 63), Pushas, Nwakali (Carlos Eduardo, 63), Zedadka, Simic (Parris, 89);

Our legionnaire's statistics: 63 minutes of active play, 1 goal, successful ball control and pressing in the center of midfield.

Tactical Analysis: Rahmonaliev's Role in Sabah's System

Main conclusions of international and local sports commentators:

Versatility in the center of the pitch: Rahmonaliev not only serves as the connecting link between defense and attack, but also regularly creates danger with powerful and accurate long-range shots;

The team's championship ambition: After 6 rounds, gathering 15 points, Sabah is proving that it will fight seriously only for the championship and the group stage of European cups this season;

Uzbekistan-born midfielder's growth: Regular playing practice and responsibility as a legionnaire will undoubtedly further enhance Rahmonaliev's authority in the national team.

Umarali Rahmonaliev's sensational goal in the 35th minute and Sabah's confident victory continue the triumphant march of Uzbek legionnaires in foreign championships.

In your opinion, can this brilliance of Umarali Rahmonaliev in Sabah soon lead him towards Europe's top leagues? Do you believe Sabah will dethrone Qarabağ and become the champion of Azerbaijan this season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Uzbek footballer's supergoal with all fans of our national football and your loved ones!