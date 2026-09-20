Penalty drama in Venice: Lazio secure a confident 2-0 victory!

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Penalty drama in Venice: Lazio secure a confident 2-0 victory!

In the 5th round of the Italian Serie A, Rome's Lazio played away against league bottom-dwellers Venezia, celebrating an important and cold-blooded win (2-0). The fate of the match, which saw uncompromising battles in the first half, was decided after the break: in the 51st minute, "Aquagles" captain Mattia Zaccagni flawlessly converted a penalty to open the scoring, and nine minutes later, Tijjani Noslin hit the opponent's net to solidify the lead.

For the hosts, however, the evening turned into a true misfortune — team forward Yeboah failed to capitalize on the 11-meter spot kick, missing the chance to revive the intrigue. Following this success, the Romans brought their points tally to 11, starting to climb up the standings; Venezia, with only 1 point, remains at the very bottom of the competition.

So, thanks to which tactical changes did Lazio take full control of the game in the second half, was Venezia's penalty miss a psychological blow, and are the Romans ready to return to the European cup zone?

"Zaccagni's strike and Yeboah's mistake": Chronicles of the clash in Venice

The main dramatic events of the 5th round's crucial showdown:

  • A cold-blooded spot kick by Mattia Zaccagni (51'): Early in the second half, the Roman captain accurately converted the awarded penalty to break the deadlock (0-1);

  • The second blow by Tijjani Noslin (60'): Before the hosts could recover, Noslin finished off a quick counterattack with a fine goal (0-2);

  • Venezia's missed opportunity: Yeboah failed to convert the penalty awarded in favor of the hosts, shattering the team's comeback plans;

  • Mandas's reliable actions: The Lazio goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in crucial situations, making a huge contribution to the victory;

  • Standings situation: Lazio rose to 11th place with 11 points, while Venezia remains in 20th place with 1 point.

Official match sheet of Venezia vs. Lazio

The full official protocol and lineups of the Serie A 5th round:

Competition / Stage

Final score

Goalscorers

Key events

Serie A, Round 5

Venezia 0 : 2 Lazio

Zaccagni 51' (pen.), Noslin 60'

Yeboah missed a penalty

  • Venezia starting lineup: Stanković, Schingtienne, Moreno, Juan Jesus, Antoine, Zampano, Pérez, Correia (Sagrado, 76), Ellertsson (Fila, 73), Adams (Raimondo, 73), Yeboah (Fernandes, 87);

  • Lazio starting lineup: Mandas, Floriani Mussolini (Lazzari, 77), Šutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares (Pedraza, 84), Frattesi, Belahyane, Taylor (Guðmundsson, 77), Cancellieri, Noslin (Pinamonti, 77), Zaccagni (Isaksen, 87);

  • Standings gap: Lazio — 11 points (11th place) / Venezia — 1 point (20th place).

Tactical analysis: Experts on Lazio's victory

Conclusions of Italian football pundits and experts regarding the match:

  • Midfield dynamics: The pairing of Frattesi and Belahyane dramatically increased the game's tempo in the second half, trapping Venezia around their own penalty area;

  • Intensity from the flanks: The aggressive pressing of Zaccagni and Cancellieri forced the hosts' defense into errors and paved the way for the penalty;

  • Venezia's inexperience: Losing concentration in critical moments and squandering the 11-meter spot kick highlights the underdog's difficult plight in Serie A;

  • The Romans' consistency: This confident away win of 3 points gives Lazio a major psychological boost in their pursuit of the top four.

This 2-0 triumph achieved in Venice showed that Lazio is avoiding a crisis and has not given up on their high ambitions for the season.

In your opinion, can Lazio rise to the top of the standings after this victory and fight for a Champions League spot? Is Venezia capable of surviving in Serie A with 1 point? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the Italian championship match with all football fans and your friends!

LazioVeneziaMattia ZaccagniSerie A Round 5
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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