In the 7th round of La Liga, league leaders Barcelona visited the dangerous Sevilla, securing a crucial comeback victory (3:1). In an intense clash in Seville, Fofana opened the scoring for the Andalusians in the 19th minute, shocking the Catalans, but the Blaugrana's Brazilian leader, Raphinha, staged a true masterclass.

The winger found the net in the 22nd, 52nd, and 69th minutes to complete his hat-trick, bringing his season tally to 12 goals. Following this seventh consecutive win, Barcelona remains at the top of the table with 21 points, while Sevilla, defeated at home, stays in 5th place with 13 points.

So, what tactical changes helped Barcelona turn the game around after trailing 0:1? How will Raphinha's prolific form affect the Ballon d'Or race, and have the Catalans already begun to settle the title race early in the season?

“Raphinha hat-trick and 1:3 comeback”: Chronicle of the clash in Seville

Key events from the central match of the 7th round:

Fofana's lightning strike (19'): The hosts launched a quick attack to open the scoring, catching the Barcelona defense off guard (1:0);

Raphinha's quick response (22'): Just three minutes after conceding, the Brazilian forward restored parity (1:1);

Post-break dominance (52'): At the start of the second half, Raphinha celebrated his brace, putting the Catalans in the lead (1:2);

Hat-trick and final blow (69'): The hero of the match scored his third goal in the 69th minute, ending all of Sevilla's hopes (1:3);

100% record: 7 rounds, 7 wins, and 21 points collected — Barcelona continues its perfect season.

Official match report: Sevilla vs Barcelona

Full protocol and lineups for the 7th round match:

Competition / Stage Final score Goalscorers Points and table position La Liga, 7th round Sevilla 1 : 3 Barcelona Fofana 19' — Raphinha 22', 52', 69' Barcelona — 21 points (1st place) / Sevilla — 13 points (5th place)

Sevilla starting XI: Vlachodimos, Iglesias, Sangante (Carmona, 68), Suazo, Agoumé, Fofana (A. González, 78), Sierra (Guridi, 78), Kochorashvili (Romero, 68), Correa, Robby Yur;

Barcelona starting XI: Livaković, Eric García, Cubarsí, Christensen (Gerard Martín, 59), Cancelo, Rodri (Bernal, 86), Fermín López (Olmo, 76), Pedri, Gordon (Gabriel Jesus, 86), Raphinha (Adeyemi, 76), Yamal.

Tactical analysis: Experts Barcelona'sdominance

Conclusions from Spanish football analysts and sports commentators:

Raphinha — a true leader: The Brazilian winger has scored 12 goals in 7 La Liga rounds, showing the best form of his career and becoming an unsolvable problem for opposing defenders;

Midfield control: The Rodri and Pedri tandem took full control of the ball, consistently providing dangerous passes to Yamal and Gordon on the wings;

Sevilla's physical fatigue: By the middle of the second half, the hosts could not withstand the Catalans' high press and allowed tactical gaps around their penalty area;

Title plan: With rivals dropping points, Barcelona has built a solid foundation with 21 points early in the season.

The resilient performance in Seville and Raphinha's goals proved once again that Barcelonais the main favorite in all competitions this season.

Do you think Raphinha can become the La Liga top scorer and Golden Boot winner with 12 goals in 7 rounds? Will any club be able to stop Barcelona's perfect streak of 21 points in 7 rounds? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Spanish league's highlight clash with all football fans and your loved ones!