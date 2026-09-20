UFC 331: A brutal knockout by Sarukyan and a lightning-fast victory in round 1!

Los Angeles, USA, hosted one of the most anticipated and fiercely contested mixed martial arts events of the year — UFC 331. Competing in the evening's co-main event, one of the promotion's top lightweight stars, Arman Sarukyan, faced off against the dangerous Brazilian knockout artist Maurisio Ruffi. Although fans expected a long and tactical battle, Sarukyan settled the matter within the very first 5 minutes.

With just a few seconds left in the first round, Arman stepped up his aggressive pressure and rendered Ruffi unconscious with a brutal and precise elbow strike from close range. Following this bright and lightning-fast victory, Sarukyan once again proved to the whole world that he is the absolute number one contender for the championship belt.

So, what tactics lay behind Arman's lightning-fast and cold-blooded finish, at what moment did Ruffi make a mistake, and how will this success impact the lightweight championship race?

"An elbow strike in the final seconds and a cold-blooded finish": Chronicle of the bout

Details of the most exciting fight of the evening in Los Angeles:

Initial minutes of probing: At the start of the bout, both athletes kept their distance and searched for each other's weaknesses through an exchange of strikes;

Sharp increase in pressure: As the end of the round approached, Sarukyan raised the tempo, pressing his Brazilian opponent toward the octagon cage;

The decisive elbow strike: With mere seconds remaining in round 1, Arman closed the distance unexpectedly and landed a devastating elbow strike to his opponent's jaw;

Out cold knockout: Following the blow, Ruffi lost his balance and crashed to the canvas, forcing the referee to stop the fight immediately;

Victory in round 1: Arman Sarukyan officially celebrated another crucial victory via knockout.

UFC 331: Official co-main event record and results

Protocol of the main card bout in Los Angeles:

Competition / Bout Status Participants Result and Method of Finish Round and Time UFC 331 (Co-main event) Arman Sarukyan vs. Mauricio Ruffi Sarukyan wins by knockout (elbow strike) Round 1 (end of round)

Arman Sarukyan: Promotion star, one of the lightweight division leaders, top contender for the championship belt;

Maurisio Ruffi: Brazilian heavy-hitting striker, defeated via first-round knockout.

MMA Analysis: Experts on Sarukyan's Victory

Key conclusions from international martial arts experts and analysts:

The grappler's striking prowess: It was proven once again that Sarukyan's standing striking technique, previously reliant mostly on grappling and the ground game, has reached elite levels;

Timing and distance perception: Landing the elbow strike precisely during the psychological lapse at the end of the round demonstrates Arman's high fight IQ;

Ruffi's glaring defensive mistake: The Brazilian fighter dropped his hands while entering close range and fell victim to being unprepared for the clinch;

Straight path to the championship belt: Such a visual and rapid knockout will force the UFC management to grant Sarukyan nothing less than a title shot in his next fight.

This brutal knockout in Los Angeles served as a true masterclass, showing that Arman Sarukyan can defeat any opponent in the division using any style.

Do you think Arman Sarukyan can dethrone the lightweight champion with these skills and swift knockouts? How severe of a blow do you think this defeat is to Mauricio Ruffi's climb up the UFC rankings? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational UFC 331 knockout review with all MMA fans and friends!