Winning with 10 men and the mystery of Oybek Bozorov!: Tojiyev after the dramatic battle in Mubarek

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Winning with 10 men and the mystery of Oybek Bozorov!: Tojiyev after the dramatic battle in Mubarek

In the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, the current vice-leader and one of the main title contenders, Pakhtakor, played away against tournament outsider Mash'al, securing a truly determined and nervous victory (2:1). The match started disastrously for the Tashkent team: just 10 minutes into the game, a defender received a straight red card and was sent off. Playing with a man down for over 80 minutes, the capital side showed character in the second phase and took three gold-equivalent points back from Mubarek.

At the post-match press conference, head coach Kamoliddin Tojiyev spoke in detail about his impressions of the match, the fatigue after the tough away game against Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League, how being reduced to 10 men disrupted their plans, the real reason behind Oybek Bozorov staying on the bench, and broadcasts from Iraq regarding Tashkent players.

So, why did the title contender struggle so much against a 4-point outsider, and how do Tojiyev's pupils intend to finish the gold medal race in such a tight schedule?

"Red card and determined victory": Kamoliddin Tojiyev's statements

Key points disclosed by the coach at the press conference:

  • The 10th-minute shock and disruption of plans: The head coach noted that the early dismissal completely shattered the team's game plan, but it was precisely this situation that mentally "woke up" the players and forced them to show character in the second half;

  • ACL fatigue and tight schedule: The long trip after the match against Al Ahli and having only two days for recovery significantly affected the quality of the game;

  • Mash'al's competitive spirit: It was acknowledged that although the opponent is a young squad at the bottom of the table with only 4 points, they fought with 200 percent effort against Pakhtakor;

  • Oybek Bozorov's condition: It was clarified that the former Nasaf star remaining on the bench is related to an injury rather than tactics, and the player is being protected to avoid re-injury;

  • Interests in Iraq: Touching upon the Iraqi national team members in the "Lions" squad and broadcasts, the coach stated that no official transfer offers have been received for Uzbek players yet.

Super League 22nd Round: Mash'al vs Pakhtakor Match Protocol

Official facts of the dramatic confrontation in Mubarek:

Indicators

Mash'al (Mubarek)

Pakhtakor (Tashkent)

Final score

1

2

Key events

1 goal by the young squad and active attacks

10' Defender sent off (red card), determined victory

Standings position

4 points (Clear outsider, 14th place)

1st place (Chasing in the title race)

Physical condition

Standard weekly preparation

2-day recovery after ACL (Al Ahli)

Tactical analysis: Experts on Pakhtakor's skill

Conclusions of Uzbek football analysts and specialists on the game:

  • Championship character: Snatching 3 points away from home while playing with 10 men and under severe fatigue proves Pakhtakor's high experience and championship mentality;

  • Quick reaction in management: Seeing the sluggishness in the first half, Tojiyev managed to adapt the team's formation during the break for counter-attacks and set pieces while a man down;

  • Bozorov's return expected: Oybek Bozorov's full recovery will bring additional speed and creativity to Pakhtakor's wing attacks in the upcoming rounds;

  • Gold medal race: At a time when competitors are not making mistakes, such "ugly, but gold-worth" victories in Mubarek will ultimately be the decisive factor in deciding the fate of the season.

Kamoliddin Tojiyev's pupils successfully passed the toughest test, adding 3 crucial points to their treasury in the title race.

In your opinion, is Pakhtakor's hard-fought victory with 10 men over the outsider a sign of the team's willpower, or a symptom of crisis caused by the heavy ACL schedule? Once Oybek Bozorov fully recovers, can he become the main leader of the "Lions"? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the dramatic Super League clash with all football fans and your friends!

PakhtakorMash'alKamoliddin TojiyevUzbekistan Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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