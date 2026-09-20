Shock in Trabzon: Hat-trick by Salah and the champion crushed 4-0!

A true sensation and a massive scoreline that shook fans was recorded in the 6th round of the Turkish Super Lig. The reigning champion and league leader Galatasaray visited Trabzonspor and unexpectedly suffered a devastating 0-4 defeat. The hosts' star player, Mohamed Salah, put on a true masterclass in this match, scoring 3 goals against the champions' net to complete a hat-trick. He was well supported by Saviolo, the author of another goal.

For Galatasaray, the evening turned into a real nightmare not only because of the 4 conceded goals, but also due to red cards: Ugochukwu was sent off from the pitch, and head coach Okan Buruk was also dismissed from the technical area by the referee, leaving the champions to finish the match a man down. Nevertheless, Galatasaray retained their lead in the standings with 13 points; following this triumph, Trabzonspor raised their points to 10 and jumped to 5th place.

So, how did a grand club featuring stars like Sané and Leão become helpless in Trabzon, will this form of Salah start a new hegemony in Turkey, and what conclusions will Okan Buruk's team draw from this shameful defeat?

"Hat-trick and 4 goals from Salah": Chronicle of the super battle in Trabzon

Key events from the most resonant clash of the 6th round:

Lightning start by Mohamed Salah (4'): The Egyptian star left the visitors' defense bewildered as early as the 4th minute of the game to open the scoring (1:0);

Saviolo's strike (39'): The hosts' continuous pressure paid off, and Saviolo brought the score to 2:0 just before the end of the first half;

Cold shower from Salah (44'): With mere seconds left before the break, Salah secured a brace, knocking the champion down (3:0);

Red cards and chaos: In the second half, Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk and substitute Ugochukwu received red cards, showing that nerves had given way;

Hat-trick and 4:0 (80'): Salah demonstrated his skill once again in the 80th minute, registering a hat-trick and putting the final period to the match.

Official match sheet of Trabzonspor vs Galatasaray

Full official protocol and lineups of the Turkish Super Lig 6th round:

Competition / Stage Final Score Goalscorers Key Events Super Lig, Round 6 Trabzonspor 4 : 0 Galatasaray Salah 4', 44', 80', Saviolo 39' Buruk (dismissal), Ugochukwu (red card)

Trabzonspor lineup: Onana, Pina, Nvaivu, Savic, Eskihellach, Karabasaka, Fabinho, Muchi (Tufan, 59), Saviolo (Cabral, 73), Franculino, Salah (Simsir, 89);

Galatasaray lineup: Cakir, Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs (Elmali, 68), Torreira (Ugochukwu, 68), Okgun, Sara (Batrakov, 68), Sane, Leao, Gul (Yilmaz, 46);

Standings situation: Galatasaray — 13 points (1st place), Trabzonspor — 10 points (5th place).

Tactical analysis: Experts on Galatasaray's demolition

Conclusions on the match by European and Turkish football analysts:

The Salah and Fabinho factor: The hosts completely controlled the press in the midfield with the help of Fabinho, and Salah's speed was enough to tear the opponent's defense apart;

Indiscipline of the star squad: Wingers like Leao and Sane failing to track back created massive gaps on the flanks, leading to defensive disaster;

Psychological collapse: Conceding an early goal and coach Okan Buruk losing his temper and getting sent off completely derailed the team's game;

Championship intrigue returned: Following this victory, Trabzonspor demonstrated that they can seriously fight for the podium places as well.

This horrifying 4:0 clash in Trabzon showed that the championship race in the Turkish Super Lig this season will be more uncompromising than ever.

In your opinion, was Galatasaray's 0:4 rout in Trabzon caused by the team's complacency, or did the opponent led by Mohamed Salah achieve absolute tactical superiority? Will the champion lose their leadership after this heavy blow? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Super Lig's sensational upset with all football enthusiasts and loved ones!