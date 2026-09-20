Breath of the Olympics in Samarkand: Uzbekistan defeats Turkey and Argentina!

Round 4 matches of the 46th Chess Olympiad, hosted by the ancient and eternally youthful city of Samarkand, have come to an end. Uzbekistan's main national teams, marching exclusively toward gold medals on home soil, continue to delight fans. In the marquee matchup in the men's section, our reigning champions defeated a very dangerous and fierce Turkish national team with a score of 2.5 : 1.5 — the outcome of the match was decided by Nodirbek Yakubboev's crucial victory on board 3.

Meanwhile, our women's national team secured a confident 3:1 victory over Latin America's renowned representative, Argentina, further cementing their position near the top of the standings. At the same time, our 2nd and 3rd teams defending the honor of Uzbekistan in the Samarkand arenas also took part in fierce confrontations.

So, what tactics lay behind the hard-fought draws of Nodirbek Abdusattorov and Javokhir Sindarov, how did Tahirjonova and Omonova snatch victory for our women's team, and what did the balance of power in Samarkand look like at the end of round 4?

"Yakubboev's golden point and the women's triumph": Round 4 Chronicle

The hottest and most crucial moments of the matches in Samarkand:

Uncompromising battle against Turkey (2.5 : 1.5): On board 1, Nodirbek Abdusattorov recorded a complex positional draw with Turkish prodigy Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, while Javokhir Sindarov did the same against Ediz Gurel on board 2; Shamsiddin Vohidov also split the point. The match was decided by Nodirbek Yakubboev, who coolly defeated Vahap Sanal on board 3;

Women's victory over Argentina (3:1): While Afruza Khamdamova on board 1 and Guldona Karimova on board 4 drew their games, Gulrukhbegim Tahirjonova and Umida Omonova crushed their opponents to add another 2 crucial points to the team's tally;

Struggle of the reserve teams: The "Uzbekistan-3" men's team rout Yemen with a score of 3.5 : 0.5. Meanwhile, "Uzbekistan-2" suffered a painful 1.5 : 2.5 defeat at the hands of New Zealand;

Results of the women's 2nd and 3rd teams: The Kyrgyz Republic defeated "Uzbekistan-2" 3:1, while "Uzbekistan-3" fought Cuba until the final seconds before losing 1.5 : 2.5.

Samarkand Chess Olympiad. Round 4 Official Results Protocol

The complete protocol of matches involving all Uzbekistan teams:

Competition / Category Match Final Score Board-by-board Results Men (Main) Uzbekistan — Turkey 2.5 : 1.5 Abdusattorov 0.5:0.5, Sindarov 0.5:0.5, Yakubboev 1:0, Vohidov 0.5:0.5 Men (Team 2) New Zealand — Uzbekistan-2 2.5 : 1.5 Abdisalimov 0.5:0.5, Suyarov 1:0, Nigmatov 0:1, Begmuratov 1:0* Men (Team 3) Uzbekistan-3 — Yemen 3.5 : 0.5 Saydaliev 0.5:0.5, Rakhmatullaev 1:0, Abdurakhmonov 1:0, Omonov 1:0 Women (Main) Uzbekistan — Argentina 3 : 1 Khamdamova 0.5:0.5, Tahirjonova 1:0, Omonova 1:0, Karimova 0.5:0.5 Women (Team 2) Uzbekistan-2 — Kyrgyz Republic 1 : 3 Yakubbaeva 1:0, Malikova 0:1, Salimova 0:1, Mansurova 0:1 Women (Team 3) Cuba — Uzbekistan-3 2.5 : 1.5 Aktamova 0.5:0.5, Bobomurodova 1:0, Akhmedova 0:1, Shokirjonova 0:1

Tactical Analysis: Experts on the performance of our national teams

Key conclusions from international grandmasters and chess analysts:

Pragmatic team strategy: Against Turkey, the main men's national team avoided unnecessary risks — safe draws with black pieces on the first two boards were secured, placing the main pressure on Yakubboev and Vohidov playing with the white pieces, and this plan worked fully;

Yakubboev's cool technique: Nodirbek Yakubboev's endgame skill and positional pressure delivered one of the most crucial victories on the path to the championship for the team;

Attacking style in the women's team: Tahirjonova and Omonova's confident victories on the middle boards show that the leadership balance in the team has been properly established;

Great school of experience for youth: For our young talents in the reserve teams, this World Championship serves as an unmatched springboard for enhancing responsibility and skill.

Chess battles in Samarkand are becoming increasingly fierce day by day, and Uzbekistan's main squads are confidently moving forward in the race for medals.

In your opinion, can the Uzbekistan men's national team win the championship again and retain the gold medals at this Olympiad taking place on home soil? How do you assess our women's team's chances of breaking into the top three this year? Leave your analytical thoughts and predictions in the comments and share these brilliant results of the Samarkand Olympiad with all chess enthusiasts and loved ones!