“Sevilla” – “Barcelona”: Raphinha scores a hat-trick

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“Sevilla” – “Barcelona”: Raphinha scores a hat-trick

In the 7th round of the Spanish championship, “Sevilla” hosted “Barcelona” on home turf. The match ended with a score of 1:3 in favor of the guests. In the match held at the Sevilla stadium, Youssouf Fofana opened the score in the 19th minute, while “Barcelona” forward Raphinha hit the opponent's net three times in the 22nd, 52nd, and 69th minutes. Thus, the Brazilian footballer's goal tally in La Liga reached 12.

During the match, “Sevilla” took 8 shots at the goal, 4 of which were on target. “Barcelona,” meanwhile, fired 24 shots, with 7 hitting the target.

The Catalans also dominated in ball possession. “Barcelona” had possession for 69 percent of the time, while this figure was 31 percent for “Sevilla.” The visitors completed 617 passes with a 92 percent accuracy rate. For “Sevilla,” 73 percent of their 232 passes were accurate.

In the match, “Sevilla” committed 10 fouls, and “Barcelona” committed 11. The Andalusian club received one yellow card. “Barcelona” players were not booked. No red cards were issued.

Regarding offsides, “Sevilla” was caught offside 5 times, and “Barcelona” 2 times. In corner kicks, the Catalans prevailed with a 3:1 score.

Following this victory, “Barcelona” occupies first place in the standings with 21 points. “Sevilla” is in 5th position with 13 points.

SevillaBarcelonaLa LigaYoussouf Fofana
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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