«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin

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«We deservedly won»: Mirjalol Qosimov reveals the secret of the comeback victory in Zamin

In a intense clash of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Olmaliq's AGMK team took to the pitch against hosts «Sogdiana» in Zamin, demonstrating true willpower and character. Conceding a goal in the first half and facing a potential defeat, the team from Olmaliq took control of the game in the second half, securing a crucially important and valuable 2:1 away victory.

After the match, AGMK head coach and Uzbek football legend Mirjalol Qosimov attended a press conference, speaking openly about the dramatic nature of the match, the error from a set-piece, the team's psychological recovery in the second half, and upcoming plans. The coach highly praised his players' courage until the final seconds, expressed gratitude to the loyal fans who traveled from Olmaliq to support them, and announced that the team is heading into a short break due to the FIFA days in high spirits.

So, what strategic advantage did Qosimov's charges gain in the race for the podium spots after this spirited victory, and what important tests await AGMK after the national teams' break?

«Mistake, willpower and great mood»: Qosimov at the press conference

The most important points and statements made by the AGMK coach:

  • First-half mistake: «Two worthy teams fought each other. We conceded a goal from a set-piece in the first half, and «Sogdiana» did not forgive our mistake»;

  • Second-half willpower: «The guys found the strength within themselves, took control of the game, and we deservedly won»;

  • Gratitude to the Olmaliq fans: «Thanks to our fans who came from Olmaliq to support our team. Our players fought until the end, and we secured three points»;

  • Short break and plans: «Now the national team's training camp and friendly matches will begin. Therefore, we went into a short break in high spirits, and then we will prepare for the matches again».

Super League 22nd round: «Sogdiana» — AGMK (1:2) match statistics

Match protocol and key information from Zamin:

Indicators and aspects

«Sogdiana» (Host)

AGMK (Guest)

Final score

1

2

Match scenario

Opened the scoring from a set-piece in the 1st half

Took the initiative in the 2nd half and scored 2 goals

Points earned

0 points

3 points (Important away victory)

Mood and status

Painful defeat

Heading into the break in high spirits

Head coach's assessment

Failed to hold the score

«We deservedly won»

Experts' analysis: What is the strength of Mirjalol Qosimov's team?

Conclusions of sports analysts and national football experts:

  • Habit of not breaking mentally: AGMK turning the game around away from home after trailing in the score is evidence of the winning mentality formed within the team;

  • Effect of tactical changes: The coach's instructions during the break and full control of the midfield became the decisive factor in breaking through the opponent's defense;

  • Golden points before the break: This victory earned before the national team training camp gives the team psychological peace and facilitates preparation for the upcoming rounds.

Through their success in Zamin, AGMK led by Mirjalol Qosimov once again proved that they are one of the strongest and most uncompromising teams in the championship.

In your opinion, will such spirited performances by Mirjalol Qosimov's team help them secure prize-winning places this season? How big of a role did the coach's tactics play in AGMK's victory? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of Uzbek football's most interesting matches with all fans!

AGMKSogdianaMirjalol QosimovUzbek Super League 22nd round
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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