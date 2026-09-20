Silicon and Perovskite Synthesis: 34% Efficiency Solar Cell Created

·30·Technology
Silicon and Perovskite Synthesis: 34% Efficiency Solar Cell Created

Experts from Soochow University and the LONGi Central R&D Institute have jointly unveiled a new type of high-efficiency tandem cell. According to ixbt.com, this innovative perovskite-silicon solar cell has reached a 34% efficiency rate, marking a significant step in the renewable energy market. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In modern solar energy, traditional silicon-based panels are approaching their theoretical limits. Therefore, scientists are actively researching tandem structures with a perovskite layer on top. This approach allows for more efficient use of the solar spectrum and higher energy yields, but technical complexities at the interface of the two materials have hindered its widespread adoption.

Technological barriers and their solution

The main challenge in creating tandem cells is the difficulty of forming a uniform perovskite layer on a textured silicon surface. Additionally, charge carrier loss occurs at the material interface. Previous attempts used an additional insulator to solve this, but this method significantly impeded charge transport.

The Chinese research team applied a completely different approach. Instead of a solid insulator, they used zirconium dioxide (ZrO₂) nanodots. Located between the conductive oxide and the molecular monolayer, these nanoparticles modify surface properties, ensuring the liquid perovskite solution is distributed evenly without voids.

Advantages and test results of the new cell

Thanks to the newly developed technology, larger crystal grains were formed, which dramatically improved the quality of the perovskite layer. According to analyses, this treatment increased the average lifetime of charge carriers nearly twofold — from 1.46 microseconds to 2.81 microseconds.

The best experimental sample tested in laboratory conditions recorded a 34% efficiency rate. Experts paid special attention not only to high power but also to the durability of the device. The hermetically sealed solar cells were tested under continuous artificial light at room temperature for 2,000 hours.

According to the test results, these innovative cells managed to retain 84% of their initial efficiency. This indicates the creation of a long-term and reliable foundation for future commercial solar power plants.

Solar CellPerovskiteSiliconTechnologyEnergy
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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