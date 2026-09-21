New Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Flagship Tablets Announced

According to WinFuture and renowned insider Roland Quandt, Samsung has revealed detailed technical specifications for its new generation of flagship tablets: the Galaxy Tab S12+ and Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra. In 2026, the South Korean giant decided to bring back the Plus version to its lineup while discontinuing the base Galaxy Tab S12 model. As a result, the new family consists of only two advanced devices. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The display capabilities of the new devices have also been significantly improved. Specifically, the Galaxy Tab S12+ will feature a 12.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 2800 × 1752 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The larger Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra will come with a massive 14.6-inch screen with a resolution of 2960 × 1848 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is noted that the brand's famous S Pen stylus is included with both tablets.

Performance and memory capabilities

The hardware platform of the tablets is identical, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Both models are offered with 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage. The top-tier Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra version comes with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of flash storage. Fortunately, Samsung has retained the microSD card slot, allowing users to utilize memory cards up to 2 TB in capacity.

Regarding optical capabilities, the main cameras remain largely unchanged. Each device features a 13 MP primary sensor, with the Ultra version additionally equipped with an 8 MP ultra-wide module. A 12 MP lens handles front-facing camera duties on both models.

Autonomy and protection

In terms of battery capacity, the Galaxy Tab S12+ will have a slightly larger battery than its predecessor, at 10,600 mAh. The Tab S12 Ultra is equipped with an even larger 11,600 mAh battery. Both tablets support 45W fast charging technology. In terms of weight, the Galaxy Tab S12+ weighs 555 grams, while the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra weighs 693 grams.

These devices, featuring an aluminum body, are protected against water and dust according to the IP68 standard. The smaller model is equipped with two stereo speakers, while the Ultra version features four. Customers can choose between Wi-Fi and 5G models, with an additional 200 euro premium for the 5G-enabled modem.

Pricing and release date

The devices will run on the One UI 9.0 interface based on Android 17 out of the box. Sales are officially scheduled to begin on October 7, 2026. The tablets will be available in gray and silver colors. As for pricing, they will start at 1,300 euros for the Galaxy Tab S12+ and 1,540 euros for the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra.