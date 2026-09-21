"We sat back in defense": Ulugbek Bakayev stated the reasons for the painful defeat

In an intense match of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Jizzakh's "Sogdiana" club hosted Olmaliq's AGMK team in Zomin, and suffered a painful 1-2 defeat due to a sudden twist at the end of the game. Having taken the lead in the early part of the match by capitalizing on a set-piece situation, the Jizzakh team maintained the advantage almost until the end of the match. However, under the opponent's mounting pressure in the final minutes, two goals were conceded and the victory was lost.

Following this match, "Sogdiana" head coach Ulugbek Bakayev participated in a press conference, giving an objective assessment of the dramatic nature of the match, the factors behind dropping into defense after scoring, and his players' actions. Despite the defeat, the experienced specialist noted that his players gave their all on the pitch, stated that he had no complaints against them, and indicated that all attention is now focused on the upcoming responsible matches.

So, why did "Sogdiana" lose concentration in the final minutes, how justified was the defensive tactic after the goal, and how will this defeat affect the team's plans at the end of the championship?

"The lesson of post-goal defense and the final minutes": Bakayev at the press conference

The most important points and statements mentioned by the "Sogdiana" coach:

First-half plan and early goal: "There were chances on both sides, both we and AGMK attacked. We opened the score from a set-piece, but after that, we sat back in defense a bit";

Difficulties in the second half: "In the second half, our game didn't quite work out. In certain situations, we could have attacked and scored a goal, but in the end, we conceded two goals";

The law of football and resilience: "This is football. On the pitch, you need to play until the end for 90 minutes. Nevertheless, I have no complaints against the guys, they played giving their all and I thank them";

Future plans: During the break, the team will work on the mistakes made and prepare for the next important matches ahead.

Super League 22nd Round: Details of "Sogdiana"'s match in Zomin

Comparison of match dynamics and coach's conclusions:

Indicators and aspects "Sogdiana" (Host) Bakayev's tactical assessment First-half scenario 1:0 (Goal from a set-piece) The team's retreat after opening the score Second-half scenario 2 goals conceded in the final minutes Decrease in concentration and failure to fight for the full 90 minutes Overall result 1:2 (Defeat) "We could have scored the 2nd goal in certain episodes" Coach's attitude towards the team Gratitude to the guys "No complaints at all, they gave their all" Next stage Continuing preparation Getting out of the difficult situation and preparing for upcoming rounds

Sports analysis: Experts on "Sogdiana"'s defeat

Main conclusions of national championship commentators and experts:

Danger of early transition to defense: Giving up the initiative to the opponent after scoring from a set-piece and getting penned in near one's own penalty area proved dangerous against experienced teams like AGMK;

Physical and mental pressure: Maintaining a minimal advantage for a long time demands immense energy from the team; after the 80th minute, gaps appeared in the center of defense due to physical fatigue;

Bakayev's balanced stance: The coach supporting the players instead of blaming them after the defeat serves to maintain internal solidarity in the team and prevents psychological depression.

This match served as a painful lesson for "Sogdiana", but provided an opportunity to draw important conclusions to correct mistakes made ahead of the decisive phase of the season.

In your opinion, was "Sogdiana"'s defeat caused by retreating too deeply into defense to preserve the score, or did AGMK's pressure force them to do so? Can Ulugbek Bakayev's disciples step up their game in the remaining rounds and rise to higher positions? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share the most interesting analyses of Uzbek football with all football fans!