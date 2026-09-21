English Premier League: Manchester City as the sole leader

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English Premier League: Manchester City as the sole leader

Following the first five rounds of the English Premier League, the sharp shifts and unexpected results in the championship have become the focus of the football community. As reported by Goal.com, the start of the competition has clearly highlighted crises in major teams and the difficulties faced by the favorites. The opening months of the season provide a glimpse into how the main battle in the championship will unfold, raising various questions among experts. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Manchester City has started with a confident run

Manchester City has become the sole leader of the tournament table, having collected maximum points in the first five matches. Five matches, five wins, and 15 points — a result no other club can boast this season. In the last round, the Cityzens showed their dominance in an interesting game against Sunderland, scoring unanswered goals.

This brilliant start is not measured by numbers alone. According to Goal.com, Manchester City has repeated the feat of starting a top-flight season with five consecutive victories for the fifth time in its history. Previously, the team achieved such results in the 1912–1913, 2015–2016, 2016–2017, and 2023–2024 seasons. Additionally, head coach Enzo Maresca set a unique record by winning all of his first five Premier League matches in charge of the club.

Crises and problems among the giants

However, the start was not as smooth for other leading clubs. While Chelsea is struggling with serious defensive issues, Arsenal has suddenly stumbled. Manchester United is showing that it is still far from the level it aspires to, and Tottenham is in a difficult situation, occupying the bottom of the table.

Only time will tell whether these situations observed during the first five rounds are temporary difficulties or factors that will define the main trends throughout the season. For now, Manchester City is demonstrating its firm intention to reclaim the championship title by taking advantage of its rivals' mistakes.

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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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