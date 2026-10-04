Dramatic turn at the Asian Games: Did India overtake Uzbekistan?

At the 2026 Asian Games, entering their final stage in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, a serious change took place in the overall medal standings. Following the results of the 14th day of the competition, the national team of Uzbekistan dropped from the fourth place to the fifth in the overall standings.

The Indian delegation caught up with our compatriots in terms of the number of gold medals and temporarily moved ahead due to a difference in silver medals.

The battle for medals: How did India pull ahead?

After 14 days of competition, a tie in gold medals is observed between the two countries:

Uzbekistan: Total 70 medals — 21 gold, 25 silver, and 24 bronze (5th place).

India: Total 85 medals — 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze (4th place).

According to the regulations of the Asian Games, in the event of a tie in gold medals, the number of silver medals becomes decisive. Since India has two more silver medals, they rose to the fourth position.

Heroes of October 3: 5 new medals added to our delegation's tally

During the day, Uzbek athletes climbed the podium 5 times, enriching our delegation's treasury:

Gold medal: In the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around events, accumulating 112.950 points, Takhmina Ikromova left all her rivals behind and became a three-time champion of the Asian Games.

Silver medals: Freestyle wrestler Sherzod Poyonov in the weight category up to 97 kg and Marat Mavlonov in WT taekwondo (+80 kg) secured silver medals.

Bronze medals: Taekwondo athlete Svetlana Saidova (+67 kg) and the judo team, which defeated South Korea 4:2 in the mixed team events, became bronze medalists.

The Asian Games will officially end on October 4, and the final battle for fourth place will take place on the last day of competition.