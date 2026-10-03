Gold for Takhmina Ikromova! Our gymnast becomes a 3-time Asian Games champion

·39·Sport
Gold for Takhmina Ikromova! Our gymnast becomes a 3-time Asian Games champion

At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games currently taking place in Japan, Takhmina Ikromova, the leader of the Uzbekistan national rhythmic gymnastics team, put on a true masterclass. Our talented athlete proved unbeatable in the individual all-around events, adding another gold medal to our country's tally.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, Ikromova amazed the judges and spectators with her flawless performance in the decisive final routines.

112.950 points: Superior to all competitors

Competing among the continent's strongest gymnasts in the final stage of the individual all-around program, our compatriot fully demonstrated her skill, grace, and high technique:

  • Takhmina Ikromova scored a total of 112.950 points following her final routines.

  • Thanks to this high result, she left her main rivals behind, took the highest 1st place on the podium, and became the Asian Games champion.

A success etched in history — 3-time Asian Games champion

This victory was not just another medal for Takhmina Ikromova, but a major historical achievement:

  • This is considered our athlete's third gold medal in the history of the Asian Games.

  • Thus, Takhmina Ikromova cemented the honorable title of a three-time Asian Games champion and once again proved her absolute leadership in continental rhythmic gymnastics.

This gold medal made a significant contribution to further improving the position of the Uzbekistan delegation in the overall team medal standings.

Takhmina IkromovaAichi-Nagoya-2026Rhythmic gymnasticsAsian Games
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Akbar Djuraev sets a new world record in Aichi-NagoyaAkbar Djuraev sets a new world record in Aichi-Nagoya29 September 12:09Four Uzbek boxers reach the Asian Games semifinalsFour Uzbek boxers reach the Asian Games semifinals28 September 17:14Akhror Ziyodullayev becomes Asian champion in Aichi-NagoyaAkhror Ziyodullayev becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya28 September 15:00Pokizaxon Kamoldinova becomes Asian champion in Aichi-NagoyaPokizaxon Kamoldinova becomes Asian champion in Aichi-Nagoya28 September 14:57Uzbekistan women's sabre team wins bronze at Asian GamesUzbekistan women's sabre team wins bronze at Asian Games27 September 16:23Two wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxersTwo wins and two defeats in Aichi-Nagoya: Results of Uzbek boxers27 September 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov