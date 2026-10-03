Gold for Takhmina Ikromova! Our gymnast becomes a 3-time Asian Games champion

At the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games currently taking place in Japan, Takhmina Ikromova, the leader of the Uzbekistan national rhythmic gymnastics team, put on a true masterclass. Our talented athlete proved unbeatable in the individual all-around events, adding another gold medal to our country's tally.

According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, Ikromova amazed the judges and spectators with her flawless performance in the decisive final routines.

112.950 points: Superior to all competitors

Competing among the continent's strongest gymnasts in the final stage of the individual all-around program, our compatriot fully demonstrated her skill, grace, and high technique:

Takhmina Ikromova scored a total of 112.950 points following her final routines.

Thanks to this high result, she left her main rivals behind, took the highest 1st place on the podium, and became the Asian Games champion.

A success etched in history — 3-time Asian Games champion

This victory was not just another medal for Takhmina Ikromova, but a major historical achievement:

This is considered our athlete's third gold medal in the history of the Asian Games.

Thus, Takhmina Ikromova cemented the honorable title of a three-time Asian Games champion and once again proved her absolute leadership in continental rhythmic gymnastics.

This gold medal made a significant contribution to further improving the position of the Uzbekistan delegation in the overall team medal standings.