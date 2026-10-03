Sherzod Poyonov wins silver medal at the Asian Games

The Uzbekistan delegation has added another medal to its tally at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games. Sherzod Poyonov, a member of our national freestyle wrestling team, finished the competition with a silver medal in the -97 kg weight category.

In the decisive final bout, our compatriot stepped onto the mat against a representative of Iran. In an uncompromising battle for the gold medal, Poyonov lost to his opponent and became the runner-up of the Asian Games.

Fighting for gold in the final

Sherzod Poyonov defended the honor of Uzbekistan in the -97 kg weight category at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Having successfully reached the decisive stage of the competition, our compatriot tested his strength against the Iranian representative in the final.

However, the opponent prevailed in the championship bout.

Result — Sherzod Poyonov wins the silver medal.

Although Poyonov was defeated in the final match for the gold medal, he concluded the Asian Games on the second step of the podium.

Another medal for the Uzbekistan delegation

Sherzod Poyonov's silver medal became another valuable addition to the Uzbekistan delegation's medal treasury at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.

Freestyle wrestlers are considered one of the main sports disciplines securing medals for our country at the Asian Games.

This time, our representative in the -97 kg weight category reached the final and added a silver medal to Uzbekistan's account.

Second place on the podium

Thus, Sherzod Poyonov recorded the second-best result in his weight category at the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Even though the gold medal slipped away, reaching the final itself demonstrated the worthy performance of the Uzbek wrestler in the competition.

Now Poyonov's silver medal is recorded as the latest award for the Uzbekistan delegation at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.