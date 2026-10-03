Asian Games 2026: Marat Mavlonov wins a silver medal in an intense final!
At the 2026 Summer Asian Games currently taking place in the Japanese cities of Aichi and Nagoya, the sports delegation of Uzbekistan has secured another high-level prize. Marat Mavlonov, a member of the national Taekwondo WT team, won the silver medal of the competition.
According to the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, our heavyweight athlete successfully marched to the final by defeating the continent's top athletes throughout the tournament.
The path to the final and an intense clash for gold
Stepping onto the dojang in the +80 kg weight category among men, Marat Mavlonov demonstrated brilliant and reliable technique from the early stages:
Decisive bout: In the final match where the fate of the gold medal was decided, our compatriot competed against an experienced representative of the Iranian national team.
Tense struggle: At the end of an uncompromising match rich in strikes and sharp attacks, the opposing athlete prevailed by a narrow margin and snatched the victory.
Thus, Marat Mavlonov rose to the second step of the Asian Games podium, adding a valuable silver medal to our delegation's treasury.
The significant contribution of our taekwondo athletes in Aichi-Nagoya
With this result, the Uzbekistan taekwondo WT team once again proved its high efficiency in the competition. Members of our team continue to actively fight for medals at Aichi-Nagoya 2026.
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