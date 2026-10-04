Spain defeats Czech Republic in Nations League

In a Nations League group stage match, the Spanish national team hosted the Czech Republic and secured a convincing victory. The team led by Luis de la Fuente dominated the encounter, sealing a 3-1 win and extending their unbeaten streak in the group. The match, held at the stadium in Oviedo, was played under the complete control of the hosts. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, Spain began to dictate the outcome of the match from the very start. In just the 6th minute, following a brilliant assist from Dani Olmo, the star talent Lamine Yamal found the back of the net to open the scoring. Having established clear dominance from the opening minutes, the Spaniards barely allowed the Czechs to touch the ball.

Tactical dominance and Rodri's goal

Before the end of the first half, Spain demonstrated their superiority once again. Controlling the midfield, the hosts scored their second goal in the 35th minute. Rodri, standing out as always with his precise movements, scored with a beautiful strike to make it 2-0, heading into the break with a comfortable lead.

In the second half, although Spain lowered the intensity slightly compared to the first, they maintained control of the game's tempo. However, in the 69th minute, the Czechs unexpectedly responded — Jirí Sláma scored with a precise shot to narrow the gap to 2-1. This goal briefly brought some intrigue back into the match.

Final touch and securing the victory

After conceding, the Spanish national team regained full control of the game. Statistics showed that the Spaniards held 69% possession and completed 766 successful passes. Towards the end of the match, the Czechs tried to equalize, but Ladislav Krejcí was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

In stoppage time, substitute Mikel Merino scored the third goal in the 89th minute, putting an end to all questions in the match. Thus, the Spanish national team maintained their 3-1 victory, strengthening their lead in Group 3 of the Nations League and continuing their perfect run.