Spain Defeats Croatia by a Large Margin in the Nations League

In the latest UEFA Nations League group stage match, reigning world champions Spain defeated the Croatia national team 4-1 on home soil. In the match held at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville, young star Lamine Yamal became the hero of the game by scoring two goals. Following this success, the team led by Luis de la Fuente has become the clear leader of their group with two wins. This is reported by Goal.com. reports .

According to Goal.com, the Spain national team started the match at a very high tempo, putting pressure on their opponent from the very first minutes. Just 2 minutes into the game, following an accurate pass from Álex Baena, Lamine Yamal sent the ball into the corner of the net with his left foot to open the scoring. According to Opta statistics, the Spain national team has managed to score within the first two minutes in two consecutive games (against England and Croatia). Such a result has been recorded for the first time in the team's history since 2004.

Croatia's resistance and Spain's quick response

Despite the initial pressure, the Croatia national team managed to restore balance during the game. In the 28th minute, following a cross from Ivan Perišić, Dion Beljo headed the ball into the net to equalize. However, the visitors' joy was short-lived. Three minutes later, Marc Pubill headed in a corner kick to put Spain back in the lead.

The hosts maintained complete dominance until the end of the first half. While a goal by Mikel Oyarzabal was disallowed due to offside, Fermín López hit the post towards the end of the half. Control in the midfield remained entirely with the Spaniards, and Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livaković saved his team from difficult situations several times.

Yamal's brace and the final touch

The game's landscape did not change in the second half. Spain maintained full control of the ball and continued their attacks. In the 63rd minute of the match, Lamine Yamal received a pass from substitute Pedri and capitalized on the difficult situation to score his second and the team's third goal.

By the end of the match, the Spaniards held 63.7% possession and took a total of 16 shots on the opponent's goal. When Croatian football legend Luka Modrić came off the bench in the 81st minute, the Seville fans stood up and applauded him in respect. The final point of the match was set by Nico Williams in the 89th minute following a pass from Mikel Merino, ending the game 4-1.