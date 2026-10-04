Spain defeats Czechia 3:1

In the Nations League group stage match between the national teams of Spain and Czechia, Spain won with a score of 3:1. The Spaniards started the match actively, opening the score as early as the 6th minute. Lamine Yamal got his name on the scoreboard.

In the 35th minute, Rodri scored Spain's second goal. Thus, by the end of the first half, the Spaniards were leading 2:0.

After the break, Czechia narrowed the score gap. Jiří Slama scored in the 69th minute, giving his team a chance to get back into the game.

However, in the 85th minute, Czechia lost another player. After Ladislav Krejčí received a red card, the Czechs played the remainder of the match a man down.

Spain scored again in the 89th minute. Mikel Merino hit the opponent's net, sealing his team's 3:1 victory.

Statistics also showed the dominance of the Spaniards. Spain took 16 shots with 9 on target, while Czechia had 4 shots with 3 on target.

Spain had 63 percent possession, while Czechia recorded 37 percent. The Spaniards completed 742 passes with 93 percent accuracy. Czech players made 288 passes with an 82 percent accuracy rate.

Spain committed 11 fouls, and Czechia committed 13. Spain received 1 yellow card, while Czech players picked up 5 yellow cards and 1 red card. In terms of corner kicks, Spain prevailed 5:0.