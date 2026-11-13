Considered one of the giants of European and world football, the Spain national team has once again proven its incredible form. The team led by Luis de la Fuente defeated the Czech Republic in the 5th round of the UEFA Nations League with a score of 2:0, extending their winning streak.

A record-breaking 43-game unbeaten run

The Spaniards last failed to win in the opening round of the 2026 World Cup, which ended in a championship title, against Cape Verde (0:0). Since then, the team has become an unstoppable force.

With this victory, 'La Roja' has extended its unbeaten streak in regulation time to 43 matches, which is a true record for modern football.

Spain national team's streak Metrics and details Consecutive victories 12 games won in a row Unbeaten streak No defeats in 43 matches during regulation time Last defeat Friendly match against Colombia in March 2024 (0:1) Overall balance (recent streak) 34 wins and 9 draws

Statistics and the secret to consistency

The Spaniards last suffered a defeat in regulation time in March 2024. At that time, Colombia defeated them 1:0 in a friendly match. Since then, the team has recorded 34 wins and 9 draws. (Note: The loss to Portugal in the 2025 Nations League final on penalties is considered a draw in regulation time according to the regulations.)

The team led by Luis de la Fuente continues to delight fans not only with beautiful attacking football but also with consistent results in every match.

How much longer do you think the Spain national team's unbeaten streak under Luis de la Fuente will last? Leave your thoughts in the comments!