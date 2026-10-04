UEFA Nations League: Spain defeats Czech Republic

The Spanish national team continues its impressive run in the group stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League. In a match held at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo, the hosts defeated the Czech Republic 3-1, maintaining their perfect record. According to Goal.com, this victory earns Spain 3 points, putting them 3 points clear at the top of Group 3. This is reported by Goal.com .

The game began with clear dominance from the hosts. Following a brilliant assist from Dani Olmo, young talent Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 6th minute with a precise left-footed strike into the top corner. The Spaniards maintained the pressure and managed to solidify their lead by the end of the first half.

Goals from Rodri and Yamal give Spain the lead

Near the end of the first half, specifically in the 35th minute, Rodri unleashed a powerful and accurate right-footed shot from the center of the penalty area. Czech goalkeeper Antonín Kinsky was helpless against the strike, making it 2-0. This goal brought great joy to the fans in the stadium and ensured the Spaniards headed into the break with a comfortable advantage.

Nevertheless, the Czechs emerged from the break with a different mindset, attempting to restore intrigue to the match. In the 69th minute, following an assist from Adam Hlozek, Jirí Sláma finished a quick counter-attack to narrow the gap to 2-1. After that, the Czech team intensified their efforts to equalize, forcing goalkeeper David Raya into several difficult saves.

Group standings and the fate of bottom-placed teams

Although the visitors tried to level the score until the end, Spain regained full control of the game in the final minutes. With one minute remaining, substitute Mikel Merino capitalized on a quick counter-attack to score the third goal, sealing the match. Consequently, the game ended in a 3-1 victory for Spain.

Following this defeat, the Czech Republic has suffered three consecutive losses in Group 3 and remains at the bottom of the table with zero points. The team is currently at risk of relegation. Meanwhile, Spain has collected 9 points from three matches, leading second-placed England by three points, while Croatia sits in third place with 3 points.