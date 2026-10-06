Luis de la Fuente: The match against Croatia will be difficult

·26·Sport
Luis de la Fuente: The match against Croatia will be difficult

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has strictly warned his players against underestimating Croatia ahead of their Nations League clash. The manager emphasized that, regardless of recent results, he considers the Balkan side one of the most powerful and dangerous teams in world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Spanish coach expects the upcoming match to be full of high-level competition. Although the Croatia national team has been slightly inconsistent in recent matches, de la Fuente noted that their potential on the international stage remains extremely high.

Opponent potential and away atmosphere

Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish tactician dismissed the opponent's recent setbacks as a coincidence. In his view, the previous result does not reflect the true quality of the Croatians, who have proven their standing in world football over the last decade.

Furthermore, de la Fuente stated that he expects a very intense atmosphere at the stadium in Split. According to him, such high-pressure environments do not intimidate the team; on the contrary, they provide extra motivation for the players, much like stadiums with passionate fans such as San Mamés.

Lamine Yamal's role and team environment

The emergence of young talent Lamine Yamal as a key figure for Spain was specifically highlighted by the manager. The teenager is bringing immense value to the team, not only through his creativity on the pitch but also his composure in front of the opponent's goal.

"Lamine is growing steadily, maturing further due to his age and experience. He is helping us not only in organizing play but also in scoring goals," the head coach emphasized. He added that while the player's minutes are managed carefully, his place in the starting XI is undisputed.

At the same time, de la Fuente touched upon the importance of squad depth. Specifically, he acknowledged that Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is justifying the coaching staff's trust even when coming off the bench and remains a reliable option in any situation.

Luis de la FuenteLamine YamalSpainCroatiaNations League
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal works his magic in SevilleLamine Yamal works his magic in Seville30 September 11:14Gvardiol on Yamal: He is unstoppable even on his worst dayGvardiol on Yamal: He is unstoppable even on his worst day30 September 17:56Spain Defeats Croatia by a Large Margin in the Nations LeagueSpain Defeats Croatia by a Large Margin in the Nations League30 September 01:56Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal is on the path to becoming a legendLuis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal is on the path to becoming a legend4 October 11:11Luis de la Fuente may rotate squad for Czech Republic matchLuis de la Fuente may rotate squad for Czech Republic match3 October 00:54Luis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'OrLuis de la Fuente says Spanish players deserve the Ballon d'Or11 September 10:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?