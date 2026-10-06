Luis de la Fuente: The match against Croatia will be difficult

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has strictly warned his players against underestimating Croatia ahead of their Nations League clash. The manager emphasized that, regardless of recent results, he considers the Balkan side one of the most powerful and dangerous teams in world football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Spanish coach expects the upcoming match to be full of high-level competition. Although the Croatia national team has been slightly inconsistent in recent matches, de la Fuente noted that their potential on the international stage remains extremely high.

Opponent potential and away atmosphere

Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish tactician dismissed the opponent's recent setbacks as a coincidence. In his view, the previous result does not reflect the true quality of the Croatians, who have proven their standing in world football over the last decade.

Furthermore, de la Fuente stated that he expects a very intense atmosphere at the stadium in Split. According to him, such high-pressure environments do not intimidate the team; on the contrary, they provide extra motivation for the players, much like stadiums with passionate fans such as San Mamés.

Lamine Yamal's role and team environment

The emergence of young talent Lamine Yamal as a key figure for Spain was specifically highlighted by the manager. The teenager is bringing immense value to the team, not only through his creativity on the pitch but also his composure in front of the opponent's goal.

"Lamine is growing steadily, maturing further due to his age and experience. He is helping us not only in organizing play but also in scoring goals," the head coach emphasized. He added that while the player's minutes are managed carefully, his place in the starting XI is undisputed.

At the same time, de la Fuente touched upon the importance of squad depth. Specifically, he acknowledged that Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino is justifying the coaching staff's trust even when coming off the bench and remains a reliable option in any situation.