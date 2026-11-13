What did Luis de la Fuente say about Spain's new record and the criticism?
Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts after a solid victory over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League (2:0). With this win, the Spaniards secured their 12th consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten streak in regular time to 43 matches, setting a new record.
About the match and converting chances
The coach admitted that it was a difficult match, with the opponent showing great strength and determination. According to him, although the team created many goal-scoring opportunities, they lacked composure in the final third:
«It was a tough game against a very strong and determined team. It wasn't easy for us. We lacked composure in converting our chances. Nevertheless, we created many goal-scoring opportunities», said de la Fuente Marca .
Spain national team's streak
Stats and details
Consecutive wins
12 matches in a row
Unbeaten streak
43 matches unbeaten in regular time
Latest result
Nations League, Czech Republic — Spain: 0:2
Head coach
Luis de la Fuente
Criticism, lies, and the coach's reaction
Addressing the rumors circulating in the press and among some fans, the coach stated that he is satisfied with the team's work and demands respect:
«The fact that some people focus on other things proves that we are doing our job excellently. The truth is that with every new game, the probability of defeat gets closer. People who think rationally understand this».
«I don't know if there are really people who wish our national team failure. The only thing I ask for is respect. I hear various rumors, but I quickly forget things that don't interest me. However, when people invent various lies and fabrications, it still has an impact», he added.
How long do you think the record-breaking streak of the Spain national team under Luis de la Fuente will last? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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