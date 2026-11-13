What did Luis de la Fuente say about Spain's new record and the criticism?

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente shared his thoughts after a solid victory over the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League (2:0). With this win, the Spaniards secured their 12th consecutive victory and extended their unbeaten streak in regular time to 43 matches, setting a new record.

About the match and converting chances

The coach admitted that it was a difficult match, with the opponent showing great strength and determination. According to him, although the team created many goal-scoring opportunities, they lacked composure in the final third: