Luis de la Fuente: Lamine Yamal is on the path to becoming a legend

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente praised the performance of young winger Lamine Yamal following the victory over the Czech Republic. The expert believes that the promising player is boldly moving toward achieving the status of a true legend with his brilliant actions. In the Nations League match, the Spaniards scored three goals to solidify their lead in the group, reports Goal.com. reports .

The match held in Oviedo was dominated by the Spanish national team. Early in the game, Lamine Yamal opened the scoring with a trademark strike. Subsequently, goals from Rodri and Mikel Merino secured another vital three points for the team. Following this victory, Spain sits in first place in Group 3 with nine points.

Lamine Yamal's consistent performance and team spirit

As reported by Goal.com, Luis de la Fuente did not hide his admiration for the nineteen-year-old's rapid development during the press conference. The coach emphasized that Yamal perfectly embodies the national team's aggressive and high-energy tactical style. Furthermore, his unique ability to break through opposing defenses is having a positive impact on the entire squad.

The Spanish manager noted that the young star scoring the opening goal in each of the last three international matches is a testament to his maturity. "He never ceases to amaze us. He has immense talent and is growing by leaps and bounds," said De la Fuente. The coach believes Yamal's early goals clearly demonstrate the team's hunger for victory and their desire to control every match from the first minute.

Warning ahead of the upcoming clash with Croatia

Despite the successful results, the Spain head coach urged his players to remain vigilant ahead of future matches. Specifically, he noted that after a heavy defeat to England, the Croatian team will be looking to bounce back with their pride wounded. De la Fuente anticipates a serious challenge from the upcoming opponent and instructed his players to be cautious.

Currently, the Spanish national team is taking bold steps toward its goals. The team's attacking style and the discovery of young talents are highly praised by fans and experts alike. The upcoming fixtures will serve as another test for the Spaniards, not only for points but to further solidify their standing on the international stage.