Nico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or

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Nico Williams considers Lamine Yamal worthy of the Ballon d'Or

Talented Spanish national team winger Nico Williams has highly rated his teammate Lamine Yamal's chances for the most prestigious individual award in world football — the Ballon d'Or. Following a resounding victory over Croatia in Seville, the player emphasized that the young talent's performance deserves global recognition. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to GOAL.com, the Spanish national team scored four unanswered goals against Croatia in the Nations League match. In this encounter, Lamine Yamal scored two goals and provided an assist. At the end of the game, Nico Williams himself contributed to the team's convincing victory with a beautiful strike.

In a post-match interview, while answering journalists' questions, Nico Williams praised Yamal's current level. According to him, anyone who understands and loves football must acknowledge that Lamine Yamal is the best player in the world today.

Star season and records

Yamal's consistent and brilliant performance for both club and country has fueled discussions among fans and experts about him being a top contender for the Ballon d'Or. In addition to his results last season, the 19-year-old played a leading role in winning the Spanish Super Cup and other prestigious trophies.

The young talent, who finished second in this prestigious ranking last year, is now being mentioned alongside world football stars like Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane as a primary candidate. His performances are receiving great acclaim not only in Spain but also internationally.

Unbeaten streak and future plans

The victory in Seville extended the reigning world champions' unbeaten streak to 40 games and solidified the lead for Luis de la Fuente's side in Nations League Group A3. The Spanish national team is scheduled to play its next matches against the Czech Republic and Croatia.

Currently, the voting process has concluded, and Lamine Yamal and other nominees are eagerly awaiting the gala ceremony to be held in London on October 26. The name of the world's best player will be officially announced that evening.

Lamine YamalNico WilliamsBallon d'OrSpainNations League
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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