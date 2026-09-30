Dean Huijsen speaks about his painful break from the Spain squad

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Dean Huijsen speaks about his painful break from the Spain squad

Central defender Dean Huijsen, who has returned to the Spain national team, openly admitted how difficult it was for him to miss the summer World Cup. As reported by Goal.com, the young footballer reflected on his emotions and his future with the national team following the emphatic victory over Croatia. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

In the match held at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, the reigning world champions defeated their opponents 4-1. This encounter was the first home game for the hosts since becoming world champions. Dean Huijsen, included in the starting lineup by head coach Luis de la Fuente, performed reliably for 90 minutes, contributing significantly to his team securing another three points in the Nations League.

A painful decision and family support

Recall that Huijsen's exclusion from the 26-man squad announced before the summer World Cup caused heated discussions among the public. This decision marked the first time in 92 years of Spanish history that no representatives from a Madrid club were included in the national team roster. The manager deemed it necessary to prioritize defenders such as Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, and Marc Pubill.

Answering questions from journalists in the mixed zone after the game, the defender did not hide the fact that the situation in the summer also deeply affected his family. "It was very difficult for me. Ultimately, it was a very sad moment for myself and my family. But the most important thing is that I am back, and now we must focus only on the positives," the player emphasized.

New milestones and future plans

The former Juventus defender, who played reliably alongside his teammate Marc Cucurella, proved that he is part of the coaching staff's long-term plans. His immediate return to the starting lineup shows that the head coach's confidence in him has not waned.

This convincing victory in Seville extended Spain's unbeaten streak to 40 games. Leading Group A3, de la Fuente's charges are three points ahead of England and Croatia. The Spaniards will face the Czech Republic on Saturday to consolidate their lead in the group.

For Dean Huijsen, this successful return serves as a great opportunity to regain his position in the intense competition for the central defensive spot in the national team.

Dean HuijsenSpainNations LeagueReal MadridFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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