Lamine Yamal works his magic in Seville

·2·Sport
Lamine Yamal works his magic in Seville

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has praised Barcelona star Lamine Yamal for prioritizing team success over individual brilliance. In the match held at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, the Spaniards secured a dominant victory, scoring four unanswered goals against Croatia. This success extends the reigning world champions' impressive unbeaten streak to 40 games, according to Goal.com. reports.

The match started perfectly for the hosts, with the Barcelona winger opening the scoring just 70 seconds into the game. According to GOAL.com, this rapid strike was recorded as the fastest of the player's career, surpassing the goal he scored against England at Wembley three days ago. Although the Croatians briefly equalized, the hosts maintained control throughout.

Yamal's teamwork and goals

Just before the end of the first half, the Barcelona academy graduate shone again, providing a precise assist. His accurate cross into the penalty area allowed Marc Pubill to put Spain back in front. In the 63rd minute, Yamal scored his second goal, catching his club teammate Dominik Livakovic off guard with a strike to the near post. Late in the second half, substitute Nico Williams made it 4-1 to seal the final score.

In a post-match interview with TVE, Luis de la Fuente highlighted the young player's commitment to the team. The coach noted that Yamal channels his individual talent for the benefit of the squad, and such humility makes him even greater. The head coach added that he is well-loved within the team and that they are delighted to have such a talent.

Club experience and future goals

After the game, Lamine Yamal himself spoke about how he scored his second goal. He explained that knowing goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic well from training sessions helped him. The forward admitted that he recalled their training habits, acted accordingly, and it paid off.

Lamine Yamal is currently in spectacular form. His record of 11 goals and 7 assists in his last eight games for club and country is clear evidence of this. These brilliant performances and consistent results make him a serious contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded next month.

Lamine YamalLuis de la FuenteSpainCroatiaFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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