Luis de la Fuente may rotate squad for Czech Republic match

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Luis de la Fuente may rotate squad for Czech Republic match

Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuente has not ruled out rotating his starting lineup for the upcoming match against the Czech Republic, prioritizing a dense schedule and player health. According to Goal.com, despite the team successfully achieving its objectives, the coaching staff is paying close attention to the physical condition of each player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Currently, the Spanish national team is continuing its excellent run in the Nations League. La Roja secured a 3-2 comeback victory away against England and scored 4 unanswered goals against Croatia. Nevertheless, the injury to Ferran Torres and the short recovery time between matches are causing legitimate concerns for the coach.

Dense schedule and player health

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Luis de la Fuente emphasized at a press conference that the biggest drawback of the current competition format is the lack of rest time. "We prioritize the player's health and prefer to field a player in perfect condition," the coach said ahead of the upcoming match against the Czech Republic and the away game against Croatia on October 6.

The Spaniards are leading the group table with six points. England and Croatia have three points each, while the Czech Republic national team has yet to earn any points. Even in such a favorable situation, the coach stated that no player, including the goalkeeper position, is guaranteed a spot, noting that changes could occur in any line.

Lamine Yamal's condition and his role in the team

Whether young star Lamine Yamal will start in tomorrow's match remains one of the main topics of interest for fans and experts. The Barcelona forward proved his excellent form in previous matches, specifically by scoring against the English and recording two goals and one assist against the Croatians.

However, De la Fuente did not guarantee the young player a spot in the starting lineup just yet. In the coach's opinion, Yamal is capable of playing a crucial role at any moment during the match. "He is a very important player regardless of whether he starts the match or joins from the 60th or 45th minute," added the Spain manager.

The expert expressed satisfaction with the young winger's growing maturity and his ability to understand situations on and off the pitch. The Spain coaching staff noted that they will decide on the most suitable lineup for the upcoming match on the day of the game, emphasizing that maintaining team balance is the most important task.

Luis de la FuenteLamine YamalSpainNations LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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