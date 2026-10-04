Lionel Scaloni: The Argentina national team will never be the same without Lionel Messi

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Lionel Scaloni: The Argentina national team will never be the same without Lionel Messi

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken openly about the impending end of legendary captain Lionel Messi's international career. According to La Nacion, the coach acknowledged that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's place on the international stage will never be filled and that the team's dynamics will undergo a fundamental shift. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Following a massive 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso, the focus has shifted to Tuesday's friendly against Benin. This match is expected to be Lionel Messi's final appearance in an Argentina jersey. Lionel Scaloni, who led the team to World Cup and Copa América glory, reflected on the unique influence of his star player.

Nostalgia and unique energy

Lionel Scaloni noted that once Messi leaves the pitch, only a sense of longing will remain around the team. "Only nostalgia will remain, because he will no longer be there", the coach said. According to him, playing alongside Lionel Messi was an absolutely unique feeling, one that was felt not only by teammates but also by opponents and fans alike.

The Argentine tactician highlighted that it was not just Messi's beautiful goals, but his very presence on the pitch that gave everyone strength. Scaloni admitted he has never seen this quality in any other player, adding that while the national team will certainly continue its journey, it will never be the same.

Hard work and exemplary professionalism

In the coach's view, the main legacy Lionel Messi leaves for future generations is his iron discipline behind closed doors and his tireless work ethic in training. Even when the team had already secured World Cup qualification, he was always the first to arrive at training camps and the last to leave, serving as a great lesson for everyone.

"He is a wonderful example: he arrives at training first, leaves last, takes care of himself, and approaches every game with intensity," said Lionel Scaloni, praising the player's human and professional qualities.

A historic farewell at the Monumental stadium

The match against Benin at the Estadio Monumental will become a ceremony of tribute to the great captain and the core squad that won the title in Qatar. It was noted that fan demand for tickets is at an unprecedented level.

According to Lionel Scaloni, even if there were five such stadiums, they would all be full and there would still not be enough room for everyone. The coach emphasized that this day will be unforgettable and emotional for everyone, including Leo, and noted that all the teammates who supported him also deserve this applause.

Lionel MessiLionel ScaloniArgentinaFootballWorld Cup
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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