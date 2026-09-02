Lionel Messi's successor identified: Who will inherit the number 10 jersey for the Argentina national team?

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has identified the player who will inherit the iconic number 10 jersey after legendary forward Lionel Messi concludes his international career. According to ESPN Argentina insider Federico Bueno, the coaching staff has made a firm decision, and this heavy responsibility is expected to be handed to young talent Nico Paz. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It is known that Lionel Messi and Nicolás Otamendi are scheduled to end their national team careers after the 2026 World Cup. Consequently, the start of a new era and the process of generational transition in the Argentina squad are being actively discussed. Although the team features experienced stars like Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister, the head coach has chosen the 21-year-old midfielder.

The future successor and Scaloni's contract

Nico Paz, who currently plays for the Italian club Como, wore the number 18 jersey in his first 11 appearances for the Albiceleste. However, according to internal plans, if head coach Lionel Scaloni signs a new contract extending until 2030, it has already been decided that the number 10 jersey will be handed to Nico Paz.

“If Scaloni extends his contract as Argentina head coach,” stated Federico Bueno, “the number 10 jersey will go to Nico Paz. This matter has already been settled within the team and is being taken very seriously.”

A historic number and new challenges

Recall that Lionel Messi has worn the Argentina number 10 jersey for 17 years. He first wore it in March 2009 under the guidance of Diego Maradona, setting an absolute record of 172 appearances for the national team with that number. In this metric, he surpassed Diego Maradona, Ariel Ortega, Juan Román Riquelme, and Marcelo Gallardo.

Nico Paz has already proven himself at the club level. Playing with the number 10 for Como, he contributed 13 goals and 7 assists, playing a key role in the team's push for Champions League qualification. Currently, the Argentina national team is preparing for the autumn matches in September and October. These games serve as a crucial test for the team as it undergoes tactical changes following the departure of the 2014 World Cup veterans.