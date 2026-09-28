Captaincy issue resolved for the Argentina national team

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially announced the team's future permanent captain. According to Goal.com, as legendary Lionel Messi prepares to conclude his international career, the leadership role on the pitch will be entrusted to central defender Cristian Romero. reports Goal.com.

The experienced 28-year-old defender was previously the third-choice captain in the leadership group behind Lionel Messi and Nicolás Otamendi. He has already gained some experience in this role, having captained the side in a match against Chile, as well as in friendly matches against Venezuela and Mauritania.

Continuity and trust in the captaincy

In an interview with TyC Sports, head coach Lionel Scaloni explained the choice, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a winning mentality and ensuring a smooth generational transition. According to the coach, Cristian Romero is a worthy candidate for the role, possessing the character to unite the team.

Scaloni clarified the captaincy hierarchy, adding that leaders like Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lautaro Martínez are also ready to wear the armband if necessary. However, the selection of Cristian Romero as the primary and permanent captain serves to ensure team stability.

Ángel Di María's thoughts

Speaking on SportsCenter, former national team winger Ángel Di María fully supported the coaching staff's decision. In his view, the team's new captain is fully capable of handling this responsibility with his character and fighting spirit.

Di María stated: "He deserves it. Scaloni and his coaching staff made a great choice. Cristian is a great guy and has the temperament to carry the captain's armband. I am confident he will perform his duties excellently."

On the verge of a historic farewell

Argentina has important matches ahead against Bolivia and Burkina Faso. Following that, the match against Benin on October 6 is expected to be Lionel Messi's final game in the national team jersey. This match carries symbolic significance, marking not just a result, but the beginning of a new era for the national team.

Maintaining high standards in the dressing room and keeping the team united after the legendary forward's departure will be a serious test for Cristian Romero. Fans hope that the team under the new captain will continue to bring them much joy in the future.