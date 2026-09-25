Lionel Scaloni announces the successor to Lionel Messi as captain

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially announced who will take over the captain's armband after legendary forward Lionel Messi concludes his international career. According to TyC Sports, defender Cristian Romero has been chosen as the future leader of the world champions. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

As Lionel Messi's farewell matches for the national team approach, the coaching staff is taking measures to ensure a smooth transition of power within the squad. Speaking ahead of the friendly matches against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin, Lionel Scaloni confirmed that Cristian Romero will lead the next chapter of Argentine football.

The new captain and team hierarchy

The head coach openly explained the internal order in the dressing room and why the 28-year-old central defender was deemed suitable for this role. According to Scaloni, Cristian Romero, known by the nickname "Cuti," was already the third captain behind Leo and Nota.

The coach also noted that Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Lautaro Martínez are ready to wear the captain's armband when necessary. However, it was Romero who was highlighted as the most suitable candidate for this duty.

Experience and future plans

Even before the official announcement, Cristian Romero had experienced this responsibility several times. He has led the national team onto the pitch as captain in three matches when the main leaders were absent. His debut as captain occurred in a crucial 2025 South American qualifier against Chile (1-0).

Since then, he has also led the team in matches against Venezuela and Mauritania. This transition period for the Argentina national team is taking place against the backdrop of a tight schedule and some personnel losses. Specifically, due to injuries, Thiago Almada and Juan Foyth will not be able to assist in the upcoming friendly matches.

According to the federation's statement, the coaching staff has called up Equi Fernández, Santiago Simon, and Valentín Gómez to add depth to the squad. The upcoming home matches will serve as an important opportunity for the Albiceleste to recall past successes while showcasing the team's new identity in the post-Messi era.