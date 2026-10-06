Lionel Messi to retire from international football

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Lionel Messi to retire from international football

Argentina national team captain Lionel Messi is preparing to conclude his international career following Wednesday's friendly match against Benin. The encounter, held at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires, will serve as a ceremonial farewell to the legendary forward's illustrious career with the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information from ESPN, the 39-year-old arrived in his hometown of Rosario on Friday and joined the national team squad last week. He successfully completed the final training sessions and is expected to start in this historic match. The game marks a turning point in Argentine football history, with teammates from the 2022 World Cup-winning squad invited as guests of honor.

Farewell to the legendary captain

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni paid high tribute to his most influential leader during a press conference. He emphasized that Messi's international legacy is irreplaceable and acknowledged his unique presence on the pitch.

According to Scaloni, "Messi leaves behind an incomparable legacy. We must continue to play, but the feeling of seeing him on the pitch is unique and unrepeatable. I have never seen anyone else influence the game with such emotion, and that is exactly what we will miss."

Records and looking to the future

Lionel Messi achieved immense success during his international career. His trophy collection includes the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América titles, an Olympic gold medal, and 125 goals in 207 appearances. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will be joined at this farewell match by close teammates such as Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, and Nicolás Otamendi.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Paulo Dybala, Nahuel Molina, and Alejandro Gómez will not be able to participate in the Buenos Aires match. Additionally, Nicolás Otamendi is reportedly planning to retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Lionel Scaloni expressed confidence in the team's future and specifically praised Messi's professional approach: "Now only longing remains, because he will no longer be on the pitch. He is a wonderful example. He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave, someone who knows how to take care of himself and approaches every game with total seriousness."

Lionel MessiArgentinaFootballLionel ScaloniBenin
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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