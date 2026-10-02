José Manuel López calls his first goal for Argentina a gift of life

·4·Sport
José Manuel López calls his first goal for Argentina a gift of life

The Argentina national team defeated Bolivia 4-0 in a match held in Córdoba. According to Goal.com, this match became an unforgettable event for Palmeiras striker José Manuel López, as the 25-year-old player celebrated his debut goal for the senior national team. This success was an important step for Lionel Scaloni's team in terms of squad rotation and laid the foundation for future matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the match, the hosts scored four unanswered goals against their opponents. While Lautaro Martínez, Nico Paz, and Cristian Romero put their names on the scoresheet, substitute José Manuel López sealed the game with a close-range finish. This was the young striker's seventh appearance in the national jersey.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the game, the striker emphasized that he would try to justify the trust shown in him by head coach Lionel Scaloni. "I strive to make the most of every opportunity the coach gives me. Playing for the national team is a great honor," Goal.com quotes him as saying.

A historic goal and a dedication to family

The player, who scored his first international goal, described these moments as the happiest of his career. López stated that he dedicates this success to his dear family and loved ones.

"I am very happy, fortunately, I managed to score; this is my first goal and a huge gift of life. I dedicate this to my family, my mother, and all our compatriots in San Lorenzo," the striker said, sharing his emotions.

Atmosphere against the backdrop of Lionel Messi's farewell

This big victory comes at an emotionally complex time for the Argentines. The expectation that Lionel Messi will end his national team career is drawing the attention of the entire team and fans.

López highly valued the short time he spent in the same dressing room as the legendary captain: "Personally, this is new for me. I spent a short time with Leo, but I enjoyed it to the maximum. We support him and want him to be with us forever."

Head coach Lionel Scaloni will use this convincing victory to test his playing style ahead of Saturday's match against Burkina Faso. This match serves as an important preparation before Lionel Messi plays his final farewell match at the Estadio Monumental.

José Manuel LópezArgentinaBoliviaLionel MessiLionel Scaloni
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Scaloni begins tactical changes for the Argentina national teamLionel Scaloni begins tactical changes for the Argentina national team30 September 12:11Captaincy issue resolved for the Argentina national teamCaptaincy issue resolved for the Argentina national team28 September 10:17Lionel Scaloni announces the successor to Lionel Messi as captainLionel Scaloni announces the successor to Lionel Messi as captain25 September 17:53Lionel Messi to end his career with the Argentina national teamLionel Messi to end his career with the Argentina national team25 September 10:14Lionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national teamLionel Messi's farewell phase begins for the Argentina national team22 September 23:51Lionel Messi's successor identified: Who will inherit the number 10 jersey for the Argentina national team?Lionel Messi's successor identified: Who will inherit the number 10 jersey for the Argentina national team?2 September 10:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov