The Argentina national team defeated Bolivia 4-0 in a match held in Córdoba. According to Goal.com, this match became an unforgettable event for Palmeiras striker José Manuel López, as the 25-year-old player celebrated his debut goal for the senior national team. This success was an important step for Lionel Scaloni's team in terms of squad rotation and laid the foundation for future matches. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

During the match, the hosts scored four unanswered goals against their opponents. While Lautaro Martínez, Nico Paz, and Cristian Romero put their names on the scoresheet, substitute José Manuel López sealed the game with a close-range finish. This was the young striker's seventh appearance in the national jersey.

Speaking to journalists in the mixed zone after the game, the striker emphasized that he would try to justify the trust shown in him by head coach Lionel Scaloni. "I strive to make the most of every opportunity the coach gives me. Playing for the national team is a great honor," Goal.com quotes him as saying.

A historic goal and a dedication to family

The player, who scored his first international goal, described these moments as the happiest of his career. López stated that he dedicates this success to his dear family and loved ones.

"I am very happy, fortunately, I managed to score; this is my first goal and a huge gift of life. I dedicate this to my family, my mother, and all our compatriots in San Lorenzo," the striker said, sharing his emotions.

Atmosphere against the backdrop of Lionel Messi's farewell

This big victory comes at an emotionally complex time for the Argentines. The expectation that Lionel Messi will end his national team career is drawing the attention of the entire team and fans.

López highly valued the short time he spent in the same dressing room as the legendary captain: "Personally, this is new for me. I spent a short time with Leo, but I enjoyed it to the maximum. We support him and want him to be with us forever."

Head coach Lionel Scaloni will use this convincing victory to test his playing style ahead of Saturday's match against Burkina Faso. This match serves as an important preparation before Lionel Messi plays his final farewell match at the Estadio Monumental.