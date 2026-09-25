Lionel Messi to end his career with the Argentina national team

Argentina national team head coach Lionel Scaloni has officially confirmed the date of legendary forward Lionel Messi's final match for the national team. As reported by Goal.com, the 39-year-old footballer will conclude his historic international career following a friendly match in October. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

It has been revealed that Lionel Messi will play his final match for the national team on October 6th of this year against the Benin national team. This match, hosted at the famous Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, will give Argentine fans the opportunity to give their captain a proper send-off.

As a reminder, the star forward announced his retirement from international football last August. This farewell match is expected to be an emotional and unforgettable event not only for the player but for the entire nation of Argentina.

The farewell match and its significance

At a press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted that he personally pushed to organize this farewell game during this specific international break. According to him, he wanted to be on the sidelines to witness this historic moment himself.

Scaloni said in his interview: "I believe a player of this caliber deserves proper respect. Since I don't know what the situation will be in the future, we made every effort for him to participate in this game. Now is the right time for everyone to feel the love and show proper respect." The Inter Miami forward remains the all-time top scorer for the Argentina national team throughout his international career. He has managed to score 125 goals in the national team jersey, and this figure may increase in the October match.

Additionally, Lionel Messi performed brilliantly in his sixth World Cup, scoring eight goals in eight matches. Lionel Scaloni emphasized that working with a player of this level was simply a huge honor and a dream for him.

"Managing him was the ultimate experience for me. There will never be another like him in football history. We know he stands out not only for his actions on the pitch but also for his human qualities off it. Let's enjoy these moments," the head coach concluded.