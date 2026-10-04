Emmanuel Eboue wants to see Yaya Toure as a coach in the Premier League

·2·Sport
Emmanuel Eboue wants to see Yaya Toure as a coach in the Premier League

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue has expressed strong confidence that his former international teammate Yaya Toure will return to the Premier League as a head coach in the future. He believes the Manchester City legend possesses all the necessary qualities to become the first Ivorian head coach to manage in one of the world's most competitive leagues. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an interview with LiveFootballTickets, Eboue noted that he has been closely following his compatriot's coaching career steps. Eboue did not hide that he is in regular contact with the former midfielder and is impressed by his dedication to the job and his positive development in the coaching field. He also highlighted that such success evokes a great sense of pride in the entire nation of Ivory Coast.

The path to gaining experience and the European chapter

After obtaining his UEFA Pro license, Yaya Toure did not take risks by immediately seeking major positions. Instead, he chose a step-by-step approach to gaining experience. He worked as an assistant coach at Olimpik Donetsk in Ukraine, Akhmat Grozny in Russia, and Standard Liege in Belgium. He also worked effectively at the Tottenham academy from 2022–2023, honing his skills in working with young players.

This gradual development process eventually paved the way for him to work as Roberto Mancini's assistant coach for the Saudi Arabia national team. This rich international experience provided him with the tactical potential needed to manage a team independently and allowed him to take a bold step into the world of top-level coaching.

A historic step in the Champions League

According to Goal.com, Yaya Toure, who signed a contract with the Bratislava club until June 2029, made history in August as the first African coach to lead a team in the main stage of the Champions League. The heavy 6-1 defeat against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain in the first round of the tournament was a serious test for him.

However, the former Barcelona midfielder continues on his path without abandoning his attacking 4-3-3 tactical scheme. Currently, his main task is to properly balance consistency in the domestic league with the demands of the elite European level.

Yaya ToureEmmanuel EbouePremier LeagueChampions LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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