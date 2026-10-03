Pep Guardiola expected to return to the stadium for Manchester City match

As Manchester City faces one of the most complex and turbulent periods in its history, former manager Pep Guardiola is planning a return to the stadium. According to reports from The Mirror, the renowned Catalan coach, who stepped down at the end of last season and handed the reins to Enzo Maresca, intends to show his firm solidarity with the club during these difficult times. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

It is known that an independent commission has found Manchester City guilty of all charges related to breaching Premier League financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. This sensational decision has become a serious test for the club, with the 20 trophies and unprecedented achievements secured under Guardiola over the past decade also coming under intense scrutiny.

Support in a difficult situation

Despite the harsh and controversial decision, the Manchester City board has categorically denied any wrongdoing and has officially filed an appeal. In a statement released on Friday, the club emphasized its innocence and strongly criticized the commission's findings for containing clear legal and procedural errors.

In such complex circumstances, Pep Guardiola has decided to demonstrate his loyalty to the club's management and fans. According to sources, he has openly expressed to his closest associates and club executives that he wants to "be with his people" during this precarious period.

Surprise visit at the Champions League match

According to plans, Pep Guardiola will watch the Champions League match where Manchester City hosts French club PSG at home on October 14 from the stands. This surprise visit is expected to be not only moral support for the team but also a unique response to the pressures surrounding the club.

Having always defended the club's executives throughout his tenure by relying on their assurances that no rules were broken, Guardiola remains true to his principles following recent events. He once again publicly reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to Manchester City via social media.

As legal proceedings continue, the club's management has stated that it will refrain from making further statements until a final decision is reached. Guardiola's move will undoubtedly serve as an important psychological boost for the fans and the team during this difficult trial period.