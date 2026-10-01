Manchester City could face lawsuits from players and agents

·33·Sport
Manchester City could face lawsuits from players and agents

Following the ruling that reigning Premier League champions Manchester City breached financial regulations over 100 times, rival players and their agents have begun preparing legal claims for lost bonuses. Sky Sports reports that stars who missed out on league titles or Champions League qualification between 2009 and 2018 are seeking compensation for financial losses, according to Goal.com. reports .

The independent commission's written report details how the club allegedly concealed £900 million through sham sponsorship deals. This situation has sparked widespread outrage in the English league, as affected parties calculate the massive financial rewards they should have received during the specified nine-year period.

Currently, players and their representatives are consulting with lawyers to explore legal avenues. However, the Financial Times notes that any litigation could face significant obstacles involving club leadership, as Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has been on the UK's list of approved diplomats since 2020.

Diplomatic immunity and management stance

This diplomatic status grants Khaldoon Al Mubarak immunity from criminal investigations and typically protects him from civil legal proceedings as well. Despite the pressure and legal threats from various sides, Al Mubarak remains firm in his position and continues to openly defend the club's actions.

The club chairman stated: “Despite some rushing to conclusions and the noise surrounding us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and emerged successfully. There are still plenty who want to hinder our club's progress. We will not give them that opportunity.”

Economic consequences and local concerns

The repercussions of this shocking court decision are not limited to the pitch but are also raising serious concerns among political figures regarding the region's future. Specifically, risks that could affect the economic stability of Manchester and its surrounding areas are being discussed.

Commenting on the situation on Thursday, prominent politician Andy Burnham highlighted the massive investments made by the current owners over the last decade. He expressed concern that if the club's wealthy backers decided to withdraw their funds entirely, the region would suffer a severe economic blow.

In his speech, Andy Burnham said: “I would be genuinely worried about losing them. They have been huge partners in making modern Manchester and Manchester City a global force. I am grateful to City Football Group and the wider ownership group for their investments not just in the Etihad Stadium and surrounding areas, but in the entire city.”

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballLawsuitFinancial Fair Play
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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