Decision on Manchester City demanded by the end of the current season

·38·Sport
Decision on Manchester City demanded by the end of the current season

Premier League club executives are demanding that sanctions against Manchester City, who have been found guilty of breaching financial regulations, be strictly applied before the end of the current season. Following the sensational charges related to the artificial inflation of revenues by over £900 million, officials from rival clubs have expressed concerns that delaying sanctions could cast doubt on the integrity of the current title race. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that the club has been found guilty of all charges regarding financial irregularities between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. If consequences for Manchester City are not determined in a timely manner and they go on to win the title again, it could lead to severe uncertainty in the tournament.

Pressure is currently mounting on the independent commission to act swiftly. The independent panel found that the club artificially inflated its revenues by more than £900 million through "fake" sponsorship deals. Speaking to BBC Sport on condition of anonymity, one club official emphasized that resolving the situation as quickly as possible is in everyone's best interest.

Sanctions and the appeals process

When asked whether it is realistic for this process to conclude quickly, the official added that the risks are clear and must be avoided. Manchester City has categorically denied all charges and announced its intention to file a formal appeal by the end of this week.

According to Premier League rules, an appeal must be concluded within a maximum of 12 weeks after being filed. However, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has suggested that the process could take a long time. Nevertheless, the league's official statement emphasized a desire to resolve the case as quickly as possible to avoid protracted legal battles.

It is worth noting that Manchester City cannot take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), so their final recourse could be an appeal to the High Court. Soon, the independent commission will hold special hearings on sanctions, which will determine the club's future.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballTransferEnglish Championship
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Manchester City found guilty of 114 financial chargesManchester City found guilty of 114 financial charges25 September 20:35Manchester City found guilty, Premier League clubs demand compensationManchester City found guilty, Premier League clubs demand compensation26 September 01:11The Manchester City Case: Andy Burnham Warns Against Hasty ConclusionsThe Manchester City Case: Andy Burnham Warns Against Hasty Conclusions26 September 00:38Juan Mata makes a humorous comment on the Manchester City caseJuan Mata makes a humorous comment on the Manchester City case27 September 01:36Premier League finds Manchester City guilty of financial breachesPremier League finds Manchester City guilty of financial breaches29 September 21:33Manchester City could face severe sporting sanctions over 115 chargesManchester City could face severe sporting sanctions over 115 charges27 September 23:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov