Premier League club executives are demanding that sanctions against Manchester City, who have been found guilty of breaching financial regulations, be strictly applied before the end of the current season. Following the sensational charges related to the artificial inflation of revenues by over £900 million, officials from rival clubs have expressed concerns that delaying sanctions could cast doubt on the integrity of the current title race. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Premier League confirmed on Tuesday that the club has been found guilty of all charges regarding financial irregularities between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons. If consequences for Manchester City are not determined in a timely manner and they go on to win the title again, it could lead to severe uncertainty in the tournament.

Pressure is currently mounting on the independent commission to act swiftly. The independent panel found that the club artificially inflated its revenues by more than £900 million through "fake" sponsorship deals. Speaking to BBC Sport on condition of anonymity, one club official emphasized that resolving the situation as quickly as possible is in everyone's best interest.

Sanctions and the appeals process

When asked whether it is realistic for this process to conclude quickly, the official added that the risks are clear and must be avoided. Manchester City has categorically denied all charges and announced its intention to file a formal appeal by the end of this week.

According to Premier League rules, an appeal must be concluded within a maximum of 12 weeks after being filed. However, Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has suggested that the process could take a long time. Nevertheless, the league's official statement emphasized a desire to resolve the case as quickly as possible to avoid protracted legal battles.

It is worth noting that Manchester City cannot take its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), so their final recourse could be an appeal to the High Court. Soon, the independent commission will hold special hearings on sanctions, which will determine the club's future.