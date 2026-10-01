English club Manchester City is facing serious problems off the pitch. According to The Sun, the team's main sponsor, an airline, is threatening to take legal action against the English Premier League following recent rulings against the club. This conflict is causing one of the biggest financial scandals in English football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It has emerged that the club has been found guilty of using sham transactions to conceal £900 million over nine years. Following this explosive verdict, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates issued a sharp statement, confirming it would seek appropriate legal advice to protect its interests.

Sharp objections from the sponsor

In its statement, the airline firmly emphasized that it had not participated in any improper commercial agreements during the period under review. The company's management stated that they categorically reject any conclusions or insinuations. The sponsor also heavily criticized the Premier League's method of presenting this case to the public.

The company's statement noted that although the airline itself was not explicitly named in the published and partially redacted documents, the situation is damaging its reputation. The airline expressed dissatisfaction that the Premier League did not contact them to verify the accuracy and fairness of the data relied upon to reach its conclusions.

Demands on the Premier League

Following the accusations and the selective release of information to the public, the main sponsor accused the governing body.the airline's statement said. The company added that it is deeply concerned about the way the matter was brought to the public's attention.

It is worth noting that since coming under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi company, Manchester City has won the championship title eight times. The club's management has consistently defended its absolute innocence against accusations regarding £900 million in hidden funds.

Pep Guardiola's reaction

During this difficult period, team manager Pep Guardiola expressed his support for his employers and the board. He publicly declared that he is on the side of the owners more than ever.

"Make no mistake: we will get through this trial together," said the Spanish expert while commenting on the situation surrounding the club. At present, the legal disputes between the parties are becoming one of the most important topics in the football world.