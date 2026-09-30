Manchester City could face severe penalties and expulsion from the league

·30·Sport
Manchester City could face severe penalties and expulsion from the league

An unprecedented event has occurred in English football. According to an official statement from the Premier League, Manchester City has been found guilty of serious breaches of financial regulations. Charges covering nearly all of the 115 counts of financial misconduct have been upheld, causing a massive stir within the football community. This is reported by Goal.com reporting .

Currently, one main question is on the minds of all experts and fans: what punishment awaits the team that has won the Premier League title ten times? Potential consequences are severe, including massive fines, points deductions, transfer bans, and even expulsion from the Premier League.

The worst-case scenarios and the threat of relegation

According to Bild, renowned British journalist Ben Jacobs has published his predictions for the worst-case scenario. In his view, although it seems practically difficult, Manchester City could be relegated as far down as the fifth division of English football.

Talksport radio and website have also covered this alarming scenario. The English Football League (EFL), which oversees the three professional divisions below the Premier League, has expressed its readiness to cooperate closely with the Premier League. In the event of the most extreme measures, this could lead to Manchester City being expelled not only from the Premier League but from all divisions of the English Football League.

If such a drastic decision is made, the famous club risks disappearing from professional English football entirely. Journalist Ben Jacobs noted: "According to my information, the Premier League is pushing for an unprecedented points deduction and even the relegation of Manchester City to a lower division."

These developments will clearly have a serious impact not only on the team's future but also on the financial and legal system of the entire English championship. The club's management is currently preparing to defend its position regarding the situation.

Manchester CityPremier LeagueFootballEnglandTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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