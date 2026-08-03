Kai Havertz announces Arsenal's ambitious goals for the new season

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz has spoken about the team's ambitious plans for the new season, stating their goal is to win all competitions. According to Goal.com, Mikel Arteta's side, who won the Premier League title last season, intend to take their success to an even higher level. As Goal.com reports ,

Recall that last season, after three consecutive second-place finishes, Arsenal became Premier League champions following a 22-year drought. The team was also on the verge of a historic season, reaching the Champions League final, though they lost to PSG on penalties in the decisive match. Kai Havertz, who scored in that European Cup final, emphasized that the team now aims to win every trophy on both domestic and international fronts.

New horizons and high standards

Speaking about the ambitious tasks set before the club, the Germany international stated that the team will not lower its standards after winning the title. According to Kai Havertz, the players do not want to limit themselves to just one championship.

"We want every trophy. That's why we are here. We have just won the Premier League, but even more opportunities lie ahead," the forward emphasized.

He also added that he fully understands how difficult it is to compete successfully across four tournaments simultaneously: "To achieve this, we need to reach an even higher level. We know how long the season is and how hard it is to perform consistently in all competitions. This year we want to do everything even better and reach our goal."

Increased competition and squad changes

The new season is expected to be even more challenging for Arsenal, a club that has never successfully defended its Premier League title in history. The main reason for this is the activity of rivals in the transfer market. In particular, Manchester City and Chelsea have broken their transfer records by signing Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers respectively.

Arsenal, in turn, signed Christos Tzolis and also pursued a deal for Vinicius Junior. Continuing their preparations ahead of the new season, the London club defeated Girona 4-1, with both Kai Havertz and Christos Tzolis getting on the scoresheet.

Acknowledging that opponents are strengthening, Kai Havertz stressed that the team must move forward even faster: "We see other teams getting stronger, so we also need to take another step forward. That is why we are all here and training for this. We want to start the season strongly and achieve our goals once again."